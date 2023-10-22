Gaza, instructions on how to kill with a knife or grenade in the Hamas war manual: on the back a photo of Osama Bin Laden’s mentor

“To kill with a knife it is preferable to hit the neck at the collarbone, the spine or under the armpits.” These are the macabre instructions contained in a ‘Hamas manual’ found on the body of one of the October 7 terrorists which the Washington Post has seen. “This is a secret document, which must be hidden in a safe place and not carried around, unless there are orders to do so”, we read on the first page of the booklet. On the back is a photo of Sheikh Abdullah Azzam, Osama bin Laden’s teacher and mentor, a disturbing detail that reveals the terrorists’ inspiration on that terrible day two weeks ago. The manual, which is dated last year, appears to have been prepared for several units of Hamas’ elite Izzedine al-Qassam brigades, including anti-tank specialists, engineers, snipers and tunnel experts, as well as those who they are mentioned as “shock troops”.

Hamas’ secret military wing, al-Qassam, is estimated to have built a force of between 15,000 and 40,000 fighters, 1,200 of whom are believed to have been involved in the October 7 attack. Unlike other documents recovered by Israeli forces soon after the attack – maps of the kibbutzim and detailed plans for the attacks – this manual also provides instructions on the use of some weapons, for example the North Korean F-7 grenades, which Pyongyang denied having supplied it to Hamas, and which Israeli soldiers found at the site of the attack. Furthermore, there are precise indications on the weak points and critical issues of the Israeli army and its military equipment.

A USB stick on how to use the cyanide

Another of the Hamas militants killed in the October 7 attack had a USB stick containing instructions for the production of “a device for dispersal of cyanide”. This is what we read in a classified document from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, obtained by Axios. The American site reveals, also on the basis of the revelations of two Israeli officials, that the Israeli ministry sent this document to dozens of its embassies around the world, including that of Washington, under the title: “Hamas’ intentions to use chemical weapons” .

According to Israeli intelligence, the instructions contained in the stick are part of an al Al Qaeda manual from 2003. “This finding signals an intention by Hamas to use chemical weapons as part of its terrorist attacks against civilians,” we read in the cablegram sent to the various diplomatic offices which were invited to communicate, in a confidential manner, this information to the governments of the host countries without disclosing it publicly.