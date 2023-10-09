The unprecedented attack launched by the Hamas terrorist group against Israel, by land, sea and air, which has already caused 700 Israeli and 400 Palestinian deaths, would have been planned weeks in advance and with the direct involvement of the Iranian government.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the offensive took place after authorities in Tehran gave the “green light” to the operation that shocked the world, surprised the Tel Aviv government and led to waves of terror, kidnappings and cold-blooded murders in the streets and homes of cities. Jewish communities near the Gaza Strip.

The terrorist attacks were allegedly planned by senior commanders from the Hamas (Palestinian) and Hezbollah (Lebanese) groups in meetings since August with agents from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Beirut, Lebanon. The Iranians reportedly gave the “green light” for the killing at the last meeting, last week.

As soon as the terror took hold, Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, congratulated “the Palestinian fighters” on the surprise attack and assured support for the operation “until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem”. The American government said there is no evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attacks, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted that “there is certainly a long relationship” between the Iranians and Hamas.

In an indirect response, Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the country is “looking to the North” and is fully prepared to react to new aggression. “Those who attack us from across the Middle East will face a decisive attack in return,” he said.

Israel withdraws thousands of neighboring residents from conflict

On Sunday, the second day of the conflicts, already in a declared state of war, Israel launched a counteroffensive and sent 50 fighter jets to bomb 800 targets in the Gaza Strip, at the same time that it still counted deaths and wounded within its territory and fought to expel the last infiltrated Hamas militants. Residents of thirteen communities neighboring Gaza were told to stay in their homes while the military combs through to find terrorists still infiltrated. Over the next 24 hours, the army spokesman said, the mission will be to clear the area and “evacuate all residents living around Gaza.” Thousands of soldiers are already in the region, which has become a war front.

In retaliation for the attacks, the Israeli government cut all energy supplies to the Gaza Strip on Saturday, and the Energy Minister warned that “nothing will be the same as before”. Palestinian newspapers report that the lack of energy threatens care in hospitals, which run on generators and have little fuel reserves.

The narrow Gaza Strip, with just 365 km2 and two million inhabitants, is one of the most densely populated regions in the world. Since Saturday, its residents have lived in a permanent state of anxiety and fear of the growing magnitude of Israel’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks. Faced with intense bombing in recent hours, at least 20,000 residents have left their homes in northern Gaza and are taking refuge in 44 schools, hoping that they will act as a refuge from the bombs.

According to Palestinian sources, Israel’s counteroffensive, which destroyed buildings and facilities suspected of being part of Hamas’ command logistics, killed 413 people and left more than two thousand injured. On the Israeli side, the number of deaths has already exceeded 700 and the number of injured is also more than two thousand.

Dozens of hostages are used as shields in Gaza

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises “mighty revenge” against terrorists, and says he will turn Hamas hideouts into rubble, the military response involves a delicate and difficult strategy, as Palestinian militiamen have kidnapped and held hostage around 130 Israelis, including soldiers and civilians, including the elderly, women and children. Hamas reported that the abducted Israelis are distributed in tunnels and fortresses throughout the Gaza Strip.

Many of those kidnapped were participating in a local edition of the Brazilian electronic music party Universo Paralello, created by DJ Juarez Petrillo, who survived the attacks. Petrillo is the father of DJ Alok. Israeli paramedics reported that more than 260 bodies were collected from the open field in the desert where the rave was taking place, in celebration of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, known as the Festival of Harvests.

Amid the escalation of the conflict, the emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, called by Brazil, which presides over the organization this month, ended without a joint statement from the countries. The focus at this time, according to Brazilian ambassador Sérgio Danese, “was to reflect on the need to return to a negotiation process as quickly as possible”. Diplomats’ main concern is the risk of the conflict spreading.

United States sends “deterrence force” in support of Israel

In the United States, in New York, around a thousand pro-Palestinian protesters staged a protest in Times Square, in what was classified by state governor Kathy Hochul as an “abominable and morally repugnant” demonstration. There were also pro-Palestinian protests in front of the White House, in the American capital, in Rotterdam (Netherlands) and in Karachi (Pakistan). Simultaneously, the American secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, announced that the country will send an aircraft carrier with destroyers and guided missiles to support Israel in the Mediterranean Sea, as well as fighter squadrons to “strengthen deterrence posture, if necessary”.

Protesters protest in defense of Palestinians in front of the White House | EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Israelis are referring to last Saturday’s attacks as “our 9/11”. Before the UN Security Council meeting, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilard Erdan said that it makes no sense now to talk about peace with an organization whose sole aim is to destroy Israel. In the past, he said, “no one talked about reaching a peace agreement with al-Qaeda or the Islamic State.” “What we are seeing are blatant and barbaric war crimes: murdering civilians, abusing hostages, taking babies from their mothers,” he added.

In Colombia, leftist President Gustavo Petro is being heavily criticized after comparing Israelis to neo-Nazis. “If I had lived in Germany in 1933, I would have fought alongside the Jews. And if he had lived in Palestine in 1948, he would have fought alongside the Palestinians. Now the neo-Nazis want the destruction of the Palestinian people, freedom and culture,” he wrote on the X social network.

The Brazilian government, also on the left, condemned the attacks on Israel, but did not mention Hamas, responsible for the attack and which, in 2022, congratulated President Lula on his victory in the election. Former foreign minister Celso Amorim, current special advisor for international affairs to the Presidency of the Republic, signed a preface to a book that extols the “diplomatic side” of Hamas, which, according to Amorim, “has a central role in the restoration of Palestinian rights” .