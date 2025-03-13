Gaza: “I was a strong impression of Unrwa’s humanitarian workers”

When I bought my apartment in Gaza, my dear mother gave me a Palestinian tapestry with the phrase “There is no place like the home. ” He had embroidered him decades, more or less when she and my father married. The embroidery represents a house, an olive and roses, woven in vibrant tones of green, red and yellow.

The Palestinian embroidery, known as Tatreez Falahiit is a cross knitted pattern practiced by the women of the peoples. After the 1948 Nakba, it became an important symbol that reflects the rich culture of the Palestinian people. I grew up seeing my mother and my grandmother weave Tatreez Falahi To express its belonging to its people, al-Sawafir al-Sharqiya, which was destroyed during the Nakba .

The phrase “There is no place like home” He has resonated a lot in my family. I remember that my late father said it at the time I crossed the door after a long day of work. To maintain tradition, I hung the uphol at the entrance of my apartment. It doesn’t matter where I live, if I’m far from Palestine, I can’t feel at home.

As refugees, our home perspective is complicated. We move remembering that our homes are temporary, until we return to our legitimate ancestral land. And yet.

Having grown at the Jabralia refugee camp, in Gaza, I remember that winters were the most difficult. Our houses with metal roofs and narrow streets used to sink and float every time it rained. We never had a playground to play. Our happiest games took place in the alleys. Gaza has been under an illegal blockade since 2007, and at one time, at the beginning of the siege, our resources were so limited that we could not even get paper or pencils to write in class.

I went to Unrwa schools where classes were crowded. This drove me to work hard to highlight. My passion for writing emerged and, with the support of my teachers from Unrwa, I participated in stories narration competitions in the primary schools of Jabalia. I was proud of myself when I heard the applause of my classmates after winning the first and second prize. His little hands applauding are a memory that I treasure as the true sound and image of success.

Appreciating the value of education is fundamental in our lives as Palestinians and refugees. My parents always told me that education would lead us to a better future, a lesson that now efforts to convey to my own little daughter. Through education, our generation can tell its history in different languages, playing an important role in the growing world solidarity movement with Palestine.

I learned other lessons when I saw my people find creative solutions for life. I admired the innumerable nurses and doctors who treated wounds with scared and trembling hands under enemy fire. In devastating conditions, UNRWA workers continued their efforts to deliver vital help while trying to survive themselves. They arrived at our tents and improvised camps under mass and continuous bombings to deliver the only food available. My daughter, who was two and a half years at that time, ate an egg every three days that Unrwa gave her. During those days, that unique egg was its only source of protein.

What also caused me a strong impression were the humanitarian journalists and workers of Unrwa, women who, while supporting the weight of their role as mothers who survive a military attack, prepare and package their children’s meals before leaving to document or deliver a vital help from Unrwa. They balanced motherhood with the immense responsibility of helping others, all while trying to survive the same brutal conditions and stay strong for their children.

When displaced people began to take refuge in the UNRWA schools, after October 2023, the teachers of these schools took the initiative to help distribute food, water and medicines. I visited a school in which the director herself took refuge together with her family. Not only did he take care of his own family, but hundreds of other families of the school. Despite being displaced and terrified, he felt it was his responsibility to continue contributing something to his community.

Like the director, I wanted to use my skills to help my people and be close to my family, but Israel’s genocidal war forced me to go to save my daughter’s life and future. While evacuating me and was on the Egyptian side of Rafah’s crossing, I took a moment to look back, to Gaza. I said goodbye with my hand and thought: “Until we met again, at home.”

I know that one day I will return to Gaza, where I was born and grew up. Gaza is more than a place on a map; It is where my identity was forged, where I fell in love and where I once dreamed with a home with a view to the infinite blue of the Mediterranean Sea.

My hope of returning home is fed by the shocking images of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returning to their beloved city of Gaza, in the north, after 16 months of displacement. For the first time in our modern history and in our collective memory, we [los palestinos] We are returning. Gaza is a land of resilience, where its people stand against injustice and occupation, firm in their struggle until justice and freedom are achieved.

Although I live in Texas right now, Palestine remains the heart of my existence. No matter how many kilometers I separate from my homeland, my connection never fades.

