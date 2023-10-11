“The Stop the War ODV Committee, in categorically condemning the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas, which represented a new leap in bloodshed in the region, asks the Italian Government to promote a diplomatic initiative to immediately set up a humanitarian corridor in favor of Palestinian civilians besieged in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s response to the attack launched by Hamas risks determining a further destructive escalation, because the absence of escape routes for civilians, women, sick people and children cannot help but lay the foundations for a new massacre of innocents.

Furthermore, Israel announced the suspension of the supply of electricity, food and other basic necessities, while the reserves of drinking water used by Palestinian civilians were insufficient even before the attacks were launched.

Add to this the overcrowding of hospitals and the lack of medicines already openly condemned by the head of the United Nations for human rights, Volker Turk.

In such a context of death and destruction we believe it is necessary that the international community, in accordance with the principles of the European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Charter, as well as the appeals of the Vatican, immediately creates one or more security passages to allow the fragile subjects of Palestinian civilians to save themselves and receive the means of survival and care necessary to avoid a new massacre. A massacre that would only serve Hamas to increase its hold on the Palestinian people and continue the escalation of terror with devastating results for the entire Mediterranean.”

