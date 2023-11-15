U

n 10-point plan to stop “the carnage” in the Gaza Strip. It is the one presented by the head of United Nations Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, which includes the opening of other border crossings, including Kerem Shalom, to allow the arrival of humanitarian aid to the population.

“The carnage in Gaza reaches new levels of horror every day,” Griffiths said, lamenting that “the world watches in shock how hospitals are attacked, how premature babies die and how a population is deprived of the basic means of survival.”

“This cannot continue – he added – the parties in conflict must respect international humanitarian law, agree to a humanitarian ceasefire and stop the fighting”. The UN official addressed the request not only to the parties involved, but also to “all those who have influence over them” and “the international community” so that everything possible should be “done” to “support and implement” the plan.

The points of the plan

The ten points of the proposal include “facilitating the efforts of aid agencies to ensure a continuous flow of aid convoys in a safe manner”; “open other border crossings for the entry of trucks, including Kerem Shalom” and “allow the UN, other humanitarian organizations and public and private entities to access fuel in sufficient quantities to guarantee aid and basic services”.

The other points focus on the need to be able to bring aid to Gaza “without impediment or interference”, “by expand the number of safe shelters for displaced people in schools and other public facilities in Gaza, which must be guaranteed as safe zones during hostilities”. It also calls for “improving the humanitarian notification mechanism to avoid attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure”.

There is also talk of establishing “civil aid distribution pointsto allow civilians to move to safe areas and voluntarily return to their homes”. We then insist on the need to finance the humanitarian response which now corresponds to over 1.1 billion euros. Finally, it is underlined that “a humanitarian ceasefire” is essential for “allow the resumption of basic services and trade, to facilitate the entry of aid, the release of hostages and give respite to civilians”. “These are the actions necessary to control the carnage – declared Griffiths – the plan is exhaustive and they are determined to put pressure on every step, but we need broad international support. The world must act – he concludes – before it is too late.”