Deliberate bombing

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila confirmed on Monday that the Israeli army is deliberately bombing hospitals and targeting medical personnel in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Kaila appealed, in a press statement, to the international community to take urgent action to curb the aggression against treatment centers and ambulance vehicles and crews in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the occupation is deliberately bombing hospitals and ambulances and killing and injuring the crews, which is a major and clear violation of all international laws and norms.

Initial losses for the sector

Israeli forces bombed the “Indonesian Hospital” in the northern Gaza Strip, killing one of its workers and injuring a number of employees and citizens, in addition to disrupting the oxygen station.

The hospital in the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip stopped working, as a result of repeated targeting by Israeli occupation aircraft, which led to severe damage to its facilities, in addition to the inability of medical teams to reach it, due to the intensity of the Israeli bombing of the city.

The International Eye Hospital in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip was subjected to direct bombardment, which led to it being out of service after sustaining severe damage.

Warplanes directly targeted an ambulance while it was transporting wounded people injured in the occupation’s bombing of the Jabalia areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

The emergency department at the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, was damaged, and five government and private ambulances were destroyed.

45 ambulance missions were targeted by Israeli warplanes.

5 ambulance crews were killed and dozens injured.

Before the disaster

For his part, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, said, “The hospitals have used all their available capabilities up to the present time, but they face other challenges,” the most important of which is preventing fuel from entering the Strip, as well as cutting off electricity to the hospitals by the Israelis.

In turn, the Palestinian expert, Dr. Ayman Al-Raqib, told Sky News Arabia that the health sector is being affected very greatly as a result of the complete power outage in most hospitals, and some of the fuel available now cannot suffice the hospitals for several days, if not less. There is also a problem with the lack of medical supplies, a shortage of blood stocks as a result of the number of infections, and a shortage of beds and refrigerators to store the dead as a result of the increase in numbers.

The sergeant added that there is a tragedy in the number of ambulances transporting the wounded, which are limited in number, and yet they are being bombed by Israeli aircraft. Beit Hanoun Hospital was also bombed and put out of operation, which makes the matter worse because the number of hospitals in the Gaza Strip is limited.

He warned of a catastrophe occurring in the coming hours, as the crisis is spreading to all hospitals, and we may find them going out of work one after another, and we may not find treatment for the injured and injured. He called on the Arab countries to quickly provide aid to those in need in Gaza, because the international community has exposed its falsehood by declaring its sympathy for Israel, and even the European Union, stopped its aid to the Palestinian people.

Bombing indiscriminately

In turn, the spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent, Muhammad Abu Musabih, told Sky News Arabia that the health situation in the Gaza Strip was on the verge of collapse on the third day of the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza, and since the start of the bombing, Israeli violations against medical personnel have been monitored.

Abu Musabih added that the Israeli forces do not differentiate their bombing and target civilian homes and places of worship without prior notice or warning, which causes an increase in the death toll, which is constantly rising.