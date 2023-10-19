Those who blamed Israel for the Gaza hospital explosion should apologize. Matteo Renzi said this on Dritto e rovescio, on Retequattro. “On the hospital in Gaza, so many leftists who have always blamed Israel for everything, a minute later the missile said Israel bombed. But with technology, the games of this propaganda no longer work. It is clear to everyone that that it wasn’t a rocket from Israel but from the jihad. Why don’t the radical chic, sometimes pussies, on the left have the courage to apologize? It wasn’t Israel that bombed”, said the leader of Italia Viva.

“Hamas has done the closest thing to Nazism in 80 years,” he said, adding that “Hamas is evil.” “There is a left that has always seen an enemy in Israel. There is a creeping anti-Semitism in the European left that I believe must be fought,” she continued.

Can foreigners who support Islamic terrorism be expelled? “They must, they cannot, be expelled. But not all foreigners support terrorism. In 2011 there was a right-wing government, but if a million people arrive, one or two who become radicalized is in the logic of large numbers. But If I catch them I won’t let them wander around.”