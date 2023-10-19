Hamas accuses Israel, Israel accuses Hamas and Islamic Jihad for the attack on the hospital in Gaza. There is no certainty as to who launched the rocket or missile that caused dozens or hundreds of deaths. According to the Gaza authorities, the victims would be 471. According to Western sources, the toll needs to be revised. The deaths would be between 50 and 300: many in any case, but the versions are still divergent depending on the origin of the news.

Israel, in the hours following the explosion, released videos and audio to support its version: the hospital was hit by a rocket launched incorrectly by Islamic Jihad. According to an intercept published by Israel, without third-party verification, two Hamas members discussed the matter and confirmed the execution of an erroneous launch from Gaza.

The picture is partially emerging hour after hour, thanks also to the analysis of the images of the site hit by the rocket. A preliminary investigation by US intelligence, according to CNN, estimates between 100 and 300 victims of the explosion and cites “only minor structural damage” to the hospital. No craters in the ground and no significant damage to the main building, Therefore. ”We are still assessing probable casualty figures and our assessment may change, but this toll reflects a staggering loss of life,” the intelligence report said. “We only see minor damage to the roofs of the two structures next to the main core, but both structures remained intact.”

The assessments of an intelligence source from a European country consulted by the AFP agency find space in the Israeli media: the dead are estimated to be around 50. The Times of Israel reports the words of Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, spokesperson for the Israeli armed forces: “Where are all the bodies?” he asks. AFP correspondents on site saw dozens of corpses, which doctors and civilians covered with sheets, blankets or body bags. The file also includes satellite images released by Maxar, a company specialized in creating images of this type: the hospital buildings appear intact.