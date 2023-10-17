A rocket or missile hits the al-Ahli Arabi Baptist hospital in Gaza, causing hundreds of deaths, around 500, and an unknown number of injured. The explosion occurred around 7pm local time on 17 October 2023, at the end of yet another day of tension. The authorities of Gaza and Hamas blame Israel for the massacre of civilians: many Gaza residents forced to leave their homes had been welcomed in the hospital. Israel first announces checks, then replies: the hospital was hit by a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declares three days of mourning over the ‘hospital massacre’ and announces that he will not meet US President Joe Biden in Amman, Jordan, in the meeting scheduled for October 18. We proclaim “three days of mourning and flags at half-mast for the martyrs of the Baptist Hospital massacre and all the martyrs of the people,” says Abbas.

“The massacre at al-Ahli Hospital is unprecedented in our history. In recent years and days we have witnessed tragedies, but what happened tonight resembles a genocide,” says Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Defense , accusing Israel, which Egypt and Jordan also point the finger at.

Hamas takes a stand through the words of leader Ismail Haniyeh, which calls the United States responsible for the hospital attack. “The United States is responsible for the attack on the hospital because it provides cover for Israeli aggression,” Haniyeh says, condemning Israel’s “brutality”. Later, Osama Hamdan, spokesperson for the organization, intervenes.

“I believe that this crime would not have occurred if there had not been a green light from the United States. Everyone knows that” US Secretary of State Antony “Blinken spent the evening with the Israeli war cabinet yesterday, more than 5 hours. And in the region everyone is waiting for President Biden. It is clear that they are preparing the ground to tell anyone that all steps have been taken to evacuate Gaza: this will not happen. I believe that the Palestinians will not leave, I believe that the Arab countries they will not accept it. We are witnessing a war crime committed not only by the Israelis but also by the Americans.”

Israel: “Hospital hit by Jihad”

Israel initially reacts to the accusations with a ‘wait and see’ attitude and a cautious message filters through from the armed forces: “We will check, but Hamas has accustomed us to fake news.” Hours pass and the Israeli position becomes increasingly clear. “The whole world must know: the barbaric terrorists in Gaza attacked the hospital, not the Israeli military. Those who cruelly killed our children also killed their own children,” says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“A hospital is a highly sensitive building and is not an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) target. The IDF is investigating the source of the explosion and, as always, prioritizes accuracy and reliability. We urge everyone should proceed with caution when reporting unverified claims by a terrorist organisation,” an Israeli army spokesperson told the British broadcaster BBC.

Shortly afterwards, a new communication from the IDF. “Based on intelligence information, a failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad resulted in the deadly explosion at the hospital,” the military says. “From an analysis carried out with the IDF operating systems, a battery of rockets was launched towards Israel.” The rocket “hit the hospital. Based on intelligence information provided by several sources, Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed launch that hit the hospital“.

The accusations against Jihad are therefore supported by the publication of a video on X, on the official profile of the state of Israel managed by the digital team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The video documenting the incorrect launch is attached to the post: Israel uses the images recorded and broadcast by Al Jazeera TV: “An Al Jazeera broadcast documented the moment Islamic Jihad launched a rocket incorrectly and hit a hospital in Gazakilling hundreds of people.”

The publication of the video does not overshadow the cancellation of another clip released shortly before on the same social channel. The removed video showed a battery of rockets being fired into the night, a flare and an explosion. Some users, including a New York Times journalist, highlighted the ‘time-stamp’ on the video, which was recorded approximately 40 minutes after the time of the explosion at the hospital. The text message with the statement from the Israeli armed forces, accusing Islamic Jihad, remained on X, but the video was removed. Later, the Al Jazeera clip was published on the same profile.