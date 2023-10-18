Gaza Hospital Attack | “Evidence is lost” – Certainty about the perpetrator of the attack may never be obtained, says the researcher

According to researcher Antti Pihlajamaa, due to military operations, it is not possible to carry out an independent investigation in the area, and therefore we may never get full certainty about the perpetrator of the devastating explosion.

Rage spreads following the explosion at al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza that claimed hundreds of lives.

Israel blames the Islamic Jihad organization for the explosion. According to Hamas, the explosion was caused by an Israeli airstrike.

Antti Pihlajamaa

Unequivocal certainty about what or who was behind the explosion may never be found out, Foreign Policy Institute’s Visiting Researcher Antti Pihlajamaa says.

He reminds that the situation is alive and the information is being refined all the time.

According to Pihilajamaa, the problem is that due to the war, independent research cannot be carried out in the area.

“Evidence disappears, and it does not remain untouched,” says Pihlajamaa.

Rowan land according to it is important to keep in mind that all the material that has become public is published by the parties to the war, and they have their own interests in giving a certain kind of picture of the events.

According to him, it cannot yet be ruled out that the explosion was the result of Israel’s actions.

Pihlajamaa does not want to comment on whether the attack could have been intentional.

Israel’s weapon systems are very accurate, but they are used by people, so the possibility of human error in the chaos of war cannot be ruled out, says Pihlajamaa.

“Intelligence errors can also happen,” says Pihlajamaa.

Israel presented his own theory about the course of events on Wednesday.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, the explosion was caused by a faulty rocket of the Islamic Jihad organization or a failed rocket launch.

According to the defense forces, they have been able to verify with the help of their radar systems that the Islamic Jihad organization fired about ten rockets from a cemetery near the hospital on Tuesday evening, and at the same time an explosion was reported in the hospital.

The trajectory analysis of the rockets reveals that the rockets were fired from the vicinity of the hospital, the defense forces said.

Chief of Information of the Israel Defense Forces of Daniel Hagar according to Hamas knew that the explosion was caused by a faulty Islamic Jihad rocket, but still organized a “global media campaign” against Israel.

Daniel Hagari, chief of information for the Israel Defense Forces, presented footage related to the devastating hospital attack in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces also released a minute-long audio tape on Wednesday that it claims shows two members of Islamic Jihad discussing Tuesday night’s attack. One of the men says on the tape that the shrapnel is from their own rocket.

The claims of the Israel Defense Forces have not been able to be verified by independent sources.

Explosion reportedly took place in the hospital’s courtyard parking lot.

British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC according to the majority of the victims are refugees from other parts of the Gaza Strip who came to the hospital yard or parking lot. According to a hospital source interviewed by the BBC, there were at least a thousand of them in the hospital area.

The Gaza Ministry of Health, which is part of the Hamas-led administration, announced that 500 people had died in the explosion, while a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense spoke of 300 deaths.

Bodies were still dug out of the ruins on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

of Israel On Wednesday morning, the Finnish Defense Forces also released video footage, which it claims proves that the explosion was not caused by an airstrike.

The video shot by the drones does not show the blast craters that are usually created by airstrikes, the defense forces said According to The Times of Israel.

The photos also show shrapnel flying onto the roofs of neighboring buildings, which according to Israel would not have been left from its attacks either.

Israel claimed on Wednesday that it had located a total of 450 rockets from Hamas and its allies that fell by mistake or malfunction in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war.

Pihlajamaa considers it entirely possible that the explosion was caused by a damaged rocket or a failed rocket launch by Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

“These organizations use rockets they made themselves from makeshift equipment, which are known for their considerable inaccuracy. A larger part of them stray from their target than hit their target,” says Pihlajamaa.

of the United States president Joe Biden began his visit to Israel on Wednesday. Because of that, Israel now has a great interest in asserting that they were not involved, says Pihlajamaa.

Biden noted the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the press conference he held with that based on what he has seen, it seems that “it [sairaalaiskun] done by the opponent”.

Also the White House spokesman Adrienne Watson said in the message service X that, according to the United States’ assessment, Israel was not behind the attack.

Rowan land does not believe that the president of the United States would make such statements without proper justification.

“Still, it should be noted that complete certainty about the course of events was not heard from Biden’s mouth either,” says Pihlajamaa.

Pihlajamaa admits that Hamas has very few opportunities to present its own view of the course of events, because the international community considers Hamas a terrorist organization and views everything it says with great suspicion.

“Israel has better opportunities to follow things up thanks to its technology,” says Pihlajamaa.

