At least 241 people were killed and 382 injured in attacks by the Israeli Army in Gaza in the last 24 hourswhich brings the dead to nearly 21,000 and the wounded to almost 55,000 since the beginning of the Israeli military offensive.

As reported this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Strip, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, There were “18 massacres against entire families” killed by Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours in the coastal enclave.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra denounced in a statement Israeli attacks near the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Al Qudra warned that in this medical center what happened in other hospitals in the Strip could be repeated, such as Al Shifa in the north.the largest in Gaza, who had to suspend their services or can barely provide them due to the attacks.

After 81 days of war, the dead counted by the ministry reach 20,915 and the wounded 54,918. although it is estimated that the bodies of more than 7,000 Gazans remain under the rubble after the Israeli bombings.

The official Palestinian agency Wafa reported shelling by Israeli aircraft and artillery in several areas of the Strip, including against a house in Khan Yunis where ten people died.

Israeli artillery unit near the border with the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli offensive has among its main objectives Khan Yunis, where it has ordered the evacuation of several areas of the citywhich it considers a Hamas stronghold where its Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar, is suspected of hiding.

The Israeli Army has extended the fighting throughout the Strip, with attacks, according to this source, in cities such as Deir al Balah, in the center of the enclave.

In Rafah, in the south, where many of the almost two million people displaced by the war are crowded, According to Wafa, several people were injured in the bombing of a house in the center of the city, where the Shaboura refugee camp was attacked.

Nearly 1.9 million Gazans, around 85 percent of the population, have been displaced by the war, with a serious humanitarian crisis.

The attack on October 7 by Hamas on Israel caused more than 1,200 deaths and about 240 kidnapped, after which Israel declared war and launched a military offensive against the Islamist group that spread from the north to the south of Gaza and now also to the center of the Strip.

