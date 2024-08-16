The Ministry of Health of Gaza on Friday recorded the first case of poliovirus in the enclave in Deir al Balah -center-, in a ten-month-old child who was not vaccinated, it announced in a statement.

According to the criteria of

“Doctors diagnosed and suspected that the child was infected with polio based on his symptoms,” said the health ministry, which received the results from a laboratory in Amman, where a delegation of doctors took the samples after finishing their mission in the Strip.

On July 19th The World Health Organization confirmed the discovery of polio in six of the seven environmental samples it took in Gaza in June, This has raised fears of an outbreak in the enclave, where the shortage of cleaning and hygiene products, overcrowding and water pollution and scarcity caused by the war encourage the spread of diseases.

Children walk past tents as they play in an area housing displaced Palestinians, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP Share

The Palestinian government has said it is giving this issue “top priority” and is preparing a vaccination campaign for children under 10 years of age after UNICEF provided the Ministry of Health with 200,000 doses of vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) and expects to receive another 400,000 doses.

Throughout this Friday, WHO, the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) and UNICEF have publicly called for a seven-day truce in Gaza at the end of August which will allow the vaccination campaign of more than 640,000 minors to be carried out in two rounds.

Its resurgence, which the humanitarian community has been warning about for the past ten months, represents another threat to the children of the Gaza Strip and neighboring countries.

The WHO warned that Gaza had been polio-free for 25 years. “Its resurgence, which the humanitarian community has been warning about for the past ten months, represents another threat to children in the Gaza Strip and neighbouring countries,” the organisation said.

“To prevent the spread of polio and reduce the risk of its resurgence, vaccination coverage of at least 95% is needed in each round of the campaign, given the severe disruption to health, water and sanitation systems in the Gaza Strip,” reads the appeal released by the WHO.

Israeli shelling of the Hamad residential district and its surroundings in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo:AFP Share

Hamas political bureau member Izat al-Rishq announced this afternoon that the organization, which governs the Gaza Strip, supports this truce proposal.

“Hamas is also demanding the entry of medicines and food for the more than two million Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip,” the spokesman said.

Israeli authorities have not yet commented on the matter, although they announced on July 21 that they would vaccinate their soldiers stationed in the disease-affected enclave.

Since the war in Gaza began, more than 40,000 people have been killed and more than 92,000 injured, according to the Gaza health service.