He Gaza Ministry of Health This Wednesday he accused the Israeli Army of abandoning five babies newborns in two hospitals from the north of the Strip whose lifeless bodies were found this Monday.

According to a statement from this Ministry, controlled by the political arm of Hamas, when Israeli troops took control of the Al Naser pediatric hospital and Al Rantisi hospital, during the military offensive, they ordered the nursing staff to leave the place and They were told that the International Red Cross was on the way to evacuate the babies.

(You can read: Ten Israeli hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners will be released this Tuesday).

“However, their decomposed bodies were found in their beds when several people finally managed to enter the hospital on Monday,” the note states.

He Israeli government and the political arm of Hamas reached a truce for the exchange of hostages for prisoners that began last Friday and could expire today if both parties do not agree to its extension.

The Ministry maintains that the Israeli Army did not care for the minors because “I was too busy making videos of alleged evidence in the basement of the Al Rantisi and Al Naser pediatric hospitals” to try to demonstrate that the main Hamas command centers were located in their basements or under their structures.

Israel has insisted throughout the offensive that the hospitals are used by Hamas to hide from Army attacks, which is why they are considered military objectives.

He even went so far as to state that under the Al Shifa Hospitalthe largest in the Gaza Strip, was the main command center of Hamas, an allegation that was downgraded after finding some underground tunnels in which there was a room with a bathroom and a kitchen.

(Also: ‘The situation in Gaza continues to be catastrophic,’ denounces the UN).

“The only thing they could demonstrate is their own heartless depravity and lack of humanity,” the ministerial statement maintains.

Besides, The Ministry announced the restoration of dialysis service at the Al Noura al Kaabi centershortly after he did the same in Al Rantisi.

Likewise, he denounced that the Al Shifa, Kamal Adwan and Al Ahly hospitals have not yet received fuel and that the field hospitals in Gaza remain non-functional.

In addition, he warned that “the lack of water and hygiene materials increases the risk of spreading epidemics.”

EFE

More news

Hamas frees a new group of 11 hostages on the fourth day of truce with Israel

The United States hopes that the truce between Israel and Hamas will extend for more days

Israeli soldier who was taken hostage by Hamas speaks publicly for the first time