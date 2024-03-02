First they went against the socialists, and I didn't say anything – because I wasn't a socialist.

Then they went against the unions, and I didn't say anything – because I wasn't a union member.

Then they went against the Jews, and I didn't say anything – because I wasn't a Jew.

Then they came for me – and there was no one left to raise their voice.

This poemof the survivor to the holocaust Martin Niemöllerdescribes the position taken by the social apathy while at fights for the emancipation and life of the people around the world. The apathy (or the disinterest) are not positions of tranquility, or areas outside the discussion, but decisions of consent and ignorance. Life very often places us in situations that may seem completely unrelated, but in which our decision to recognize their relevance or not has consequences in the life and death of people.

Currently, the Gaza Strip and its inhabitants continue to be victims of a horrific genocide at the hands of israeli governmentfounded, armed and supported by the

“democracies” Westerners, their politicians, their industrial complexes and their media. Faced with this, people and opinion leaders around the world are morally obliged to oppose to the genocide of Loop at our maximum capacity. Just because it is not happening to people who speak our language, or who subscribe to the same religious notions, we are not exempt from taking sides in favor of the dignity and the life of the people.

The recent slaughter with more than 100 Palestinians killed and 760 injured for him israeli army in a ambush after open fire to one crowd of civilians crowded around trucks with provisionsshows the world the disdain they have Israel and the West for human dignity. In the words of American soldier Aaron Bushnell, who died during a protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington: “If you have ever asked yourself 'What would I have done during the Holocaust?' He's doing it now.” Silence is complicity. It's ours obligation be supportive with the humanity. Let's talk about genocide. Let's talk about Gaza.

First it was the people in Yemen, – nothing was said.

Then it was the people in Congo, – nothing was said.

Now it's the people in Gaza, – nothing is said.

When it is us… Who will raise their voice?

