As the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues, tunnels dug by the Palestinian Islamist movement remain a primary target for the Israeli Army.

For the Israeli Army, the tunnels dug by Hamas in the Gaza Strip represent “the backbone” of the Palestinian Islamist movement’s operations against the Hebrew state.

Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement, in power in the Gaza Strip, have escalated hostilities since May 10, and the Hamas clandestine network has become a subject of conflict.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s government seems determined to inflict a significant blow on Hamas and this involves a campaign of air strikes against its underground network, which represents a high tactical and strategic value for the Palestinian movement,” said Antoine Mariotti, a journalist for France 24 and a former correspondent in Jerusalem. According to Israeli estimates, this network is several hundred kilometers long.

“What we are targeting is an elaborate tunnel system under Gaza, mainly in the north, but not only there. It is a network that Hamas members use to move, hide, hide, it is a refuge,” he said. IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus told foreign press on Friday. More than 100 kilometers of tunnels have already been destroyed according to Israeli media.

The curse of Israel

The maze of concrete corridors built by Palestinian armed groups, provided with rails and telephone and electrical cables, has become Israel’s obsession in recent years as Hamas has gone into hiding in an attempt to escape the radars of the Hebrew state.

Initially, the tunnels emerged in response to the Israeli blockade imposed on the enclave following the coup that allowed Hamas to seize control of Gaza in 2007. They were used in particular to clandestinely supply Egypt’s population with goods and food.

It is Mohamed Deif, the supreme commander of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, who is, according to the Israeli services, at the origin of the strategy of ground incursions through underground tunnels. In 2013, the Israeli Army discovered a 2.5 km long corridor connecting Jewish territory with the Gaza Strip.

“Gaza’s underground networks were the official target of the 2014 war, when the Israelis announced that they wanted to destroy all the tunnels that passed under the border with the Palestinian coastal strip,” recalls Antoine Mariotti, who had visited one of these tunnels as part of a report published in France 24.

During the 2014 campaign, Hamas used these tunnels, high enough for a man to stand up, to infiltrate Israel. According to the Begin-Sadat strategic center of Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv, the men of the Palestinian movement managed to kill 11 Israeli soldiers in three separate attacks.

Strategic threat

In 2017, an official report accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Army of having poorly prepared the country for this “strategic” threat during the 2014 conflict.

Since then, the Jewish state has developed various methods to destroy these tunnels or prevent their formation, including the construction of a belt of underground walls, equipped with sensors that detect any drilling activity and are supposed to mark, deep underground, the borders with the Gaza Strip.

While the threat of incursion has been averted, the current underground network – dubbed “the Gaza Metro” by the Israelis – demonstrates that Hamas is still capable, despite Israeli surveillance, of keeping its capabilities and arsenal secret.

“Despite its overwhelming military and technological superiority and despite a considerable number of air strikes carried out since the beginning of the conflict, the Jewish state has failed to prevent Hamas from firing rockets while the Gaza Strip is blockaded,” underlines Antoine Mariotti .

However, all these rockets “must be manufactured and hidden somewhere, particularly in the Gaza basement, just when leaders and executives of the Palestinian movements are suspected of taking refuge underground to escape continued Israeli surveillance and attacks. aerial “.

Tunnels “that feed all fantasies”

The issue of the Gaza tunnels is also the subject of a communications war between the Israeli Army, which frequently addresses the issue on its Twitter account, with supporting videos, and Hamas, with various officials praising it as an underground network.

La cible: le réseau de tunnels du Hamas à Gaza. L’opération: 160 unités d’avions, de chars, d’artillerie et d’infanterie le long de la frontière.

Nous avons atteint 150 cibles et endommagé de nombreux kilometers du réseau du “metro” du Hamas. pic.twitter.com/51B7KpN76M – Tsahal (@Tsahal_IDF) May 14, 2021



Last week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were suspected of manipulating the international press by sending Hamas the message that the troops were “in” Gaza so that the armed movement’s “first line of defense” could be positioned. in the tunnels, according to the ‘Jerusalem Post’.

Then the Israeli air force, which has anti-bunker missiles, launched a massive bombing campaign, killing “large numbers” of fighters and destroying key Hamas infrastructure.

It is impossible to make an independent record of the attacks on the Gaza tunnels since the beginning of the conflict, just as it is difficult to find out what they actually harbor.

“Specifically, very few people have information about the current state of the Hamas tunnels, including the Israeli services, who are perfectly aware of what is happening in this enclave, but not necessarily in its basement,” confesses Antoine Mariotti.

And to conclude: “The tunnel issue, which fuels all fantasies, is part of the communication war waged by the two sides, but it also serves to justify the continuation of operations in Gaza while Hamas rockets continue to fire on Israel”.

* This article has been adapted from its original in French