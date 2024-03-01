Friday, March 1, 2024
Gaza | Hamas: seven hostages killed in Israeli strikes

March 1, 2024
in World Europe
Gaza | Hamas: seven hostages killed in Israeli strikes

More than 70 hostages may have already died in the attacks carried out by Israel.

An extremist organization Hamas has said that seven hostages it took in Israel in October were killed in Israel's own strikes on the Gaza Strip.

If Friday's statement about seven dead hostages is true, the number of hostages killed as a result of Israel's own strikes could have already risen to more than 70 people.

Hamas and other extremist organizations took about 250 people hostage in their October 7 attack on Israel, more than half of whom are still in their possession.

More than a hundred hostages were released during a week-long truce announced in November, when they were exchanged for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

