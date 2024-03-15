Hamas demands the release of a thousand Palestinian prisoners, 100 of whom have been sentenced to life in prison for killing Israelis, in exchange for 40 hostages women, elderly and wounded. The Israeli website Walla writes this, revealing the contents of the proposal sent yesterday evening by Hamas, for a ceasefire in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners and hostages.

The number of prisoners whose release is being requested, Times of Israel notes, is lower than Hamas' previous request, but much higher than what Israel had agreed upon at the negotiations in Paris, when 400 prisoners were talked about, including 15 convicted prisoners. to life imprisonment.

For each of the five female soldiers who are expected to be part of the 40 hostages to be released during the initial six weeks of truce, the release of 50 Palestinian prisoners is requested, of which 30 have been convicted of murder.

Hamas also demands that Israel withdraw from the corridor it created south of Gaza City to prevent Palestinians from returning to the north of the Strip. And that he agree to a permanent ceasefire during the second phase of the agreement, in exchange for the release of the remaining male hostages. In the third phase, with the return of the bodies of the deceased hostages, Hamas wants agreements on the reconstruction of the Strip and the removal of the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

Times of Israel points out that a wide gap still remains between the position of Hamas and that of Israel. However, after the proposal arrived, Israel decided to send a delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea to Doha on Sunday, where there will also be representatives of Hamas. However, it has not yet been decided what Barnea's mandate will be. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought the issue to the security cabinet, but the discussion was cut short when Shabbat began this evening. The final decision will be made on Sunday.