Israeli soldiers entered the Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City. Inside the structure, as shown by the spokesman of the armed forces (IDF) Daniel Hagari, the military identified a Hamas base and premises where, in all likelihood, hostages kidnapped on 7 October were held. Meanwhile, from the United States, President Joe Biden has called for protection for the al-Shifa hospital: “It is my hope that there will be less intrusive actions in the hospital. The hospital must be protected”, Biden told journalists in the Oval Room .

The Hamas base in the children’s hospital

“Under the hospital, in the basement, we found a Hamas command and control center, explosive vests, grenades, AK-47 assault rifles, explosives, RPGs and other weapons,” Hagari said in English, as shown video released by the IDF. “We also found signs indicating that Hamas has been holding hostages here.”signals which are being investigated, he added.

“We also found evidence that Hamas terrorists returned to this hospital after the October 7 massacre, having massacred Israelis in their homes. Hamas is hiding in hospitals. Today we show it to the world,” Hagari said. In the basement she showed a motorbike, with bullet holes, probably used in the October 7 attack. In a room, a chair with ropes and women’s clothes on the floor. In the basement, also showers and a toilet. Not far away, diapers and a bottle. In another room, sofas and armchairs. No windows, but curtains on the walls: “A room used to record videos”, said Hagari, also showing a sheet that would contain the terrorists’ guard shifts.

Furthermore, the Israeli army spokesperson stated that the IDF was committed to the safe evacuation of the hospital. “Israel helped the hospital managers evacuate the Gaza patients to a safer hospital,” he said, adding that the army was informed that “the last 18 patients from the Rantisi hospital were safely evacuated to a safer hospital”. “This is because our war is against Hamas, not against the people in Gaza. Especially not against the sick, women or children.”

The assurances about the evacuation of the hospital came after Hagari reported that elite units of the armed forces entered the Rantisi hospital and found a Hamas command center in the cellars. According to Hagari, Hamas terrorists may have left the hospital during the evacuation of patients.