The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, in power for more than a decade in the Gaza Strip, announced on Monday evening a “agreement” to put an end to the exchange of fire with Israel, which is almost daily in August. “At the end of dialogues and various contacts, the most recent with the Qatari envoy Mohammed el-Emadi, an agreement was reached to contain the escalation and put an end to the Zionist aggression against our people”, The office of Hamas political leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinouar, said in a statement.

The Israeli army has been bombing the Gaza Strip almost every night since August 6 in retaliation for launching incendiary balloons, or even rockets, from this Palestinian territory into Israel.

In response to the incendiary balloons, which set off more than 400 fires in Israel according to a compilation of the records of the fire department, the Jewish state also tightened its blockade of Gaza by closing the Kerem Shalom goods crossing point and halting fuel deliveries to this Palestinian territory, forcing the only power plant in the Gaza Strip to close.

This rise in tensions in Gaza was doubled in the last week of the first cases of Covid-19 outside local “quarantine centers” which raised fears of a rapid spread of the virus in a small, densely populated territory, where half of the two million inhabitants live below the poverty line, and moreover bombarded and deprived of electricity.

According to a Hamas source requesting anonymity, all Palestinian factions present in the Gaza Strip have agreed to stop firing incendiary balloons and projectiles. And again according to this source, Gaza will be resupplied from Tuesday with fuel which will allow the local power station to be restarted.