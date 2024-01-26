Gaza, the Court of The Hague recalls Israel on the genocide on the eve of Remembrance Day

This afternoon the International Court of Justice has rejected there request made by Israel to remove from the General List the case brought against him by South Africa, in which he is accused of violations of his obligations in the Gaza Strip, under the Genocide Convention. The President of the Court, Joan E. Donoghue, read the long document in which, among many details, it is reported that some of the IDF actions carried out in the Gaza Strip allow the tribunal in The Hague “to examine the case on the basis of Article 9 of the Genocide Convention”.



The Court took note of a series of declarations made during these months of war both by members of the Government of Israel and those of South Africa, and by various representatives of humanitarian and institutional organisations, including that made by the Under-Secretary General of United Nations Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, included like many others in its entirety in the act. Griffiths declared on 5 January 2024 that “Gaza has become a place of death and despair. Areas where civilians have been told to move for their safety are bombed. The few hospitals that are still partially functioning are running out of all supplies of medicines and are overwhelmed by the wounded and desperate people who are crowding in search of safety. There is a health disaster underway. For children in particular, the last 12 weeks have been traumatic: no food. No water. No school. Nothing but the terrifying sounds of war, day after day. Gaza has simply become uninhabitable.”

The order issued by the International Court of Justice, based on an articulated and very well-substantiated reconstruction of the facts, contains 6 urgent measures that the State of Israel has been invited to adopt within a month from today. We listened to it live and reread the entire document, from the first to the twenty-ninth page. Since contradictory news on the subject has been circulating for a few hours, it seems appropriate report in full, as they were published, in their original language. They are the heart of provisional measures requested by the Court from the state of Israel who has 30 days to implement them and present a report demonstrating their implementation. By a strange twist of fate – and by an incredible series of symmetries of time and history – Tomorrow marks the 24th Italian Remembrance Day, established in 2000 in memory of the 6 million Jews exterminated by the Nazis in the crematoria of the extermination camps. To which, it is worth remembering since few do so, another approximately 12 million human beings should be added, made up of Poles, Sinti, political prisoners, homosexuals, mentally disabled people, who also ended up in the ovens but unfortunately condemned to oblivion, therefore dead twice.

So, tomorrow on this side of the sea, like every 27th January, the date that commemorates the entry of the Russian Army into Auschwitz, the first camp to be liberated, we must not forget. At the same time, on the other side of this sea, a people's memory is torn away, erased, reduced to a puff of smoke. A breath emptied of words and life. History has never been so unteacherful and forgotten as in these miserable times that have befallen us. Below is the transcription of the provisional measures contained in the order issued by the International Court of Justice in The Hague:

THE COURT,

Indicates the following provisional measures:

1) By fifteen votes to two,

The State of Israel shall, in accordance with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of this Convention, in particular:

(a) killing members of the group;

(b) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; and

(d) imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

2) By fifteen votes to two,

The State of Israel shall ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit any acts described in point 1 above;

3) By sixteen votes to one,

The State of Israel shall take all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide in relation to members of the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip;

4) By sixteen votes to one,

The State of Israel shall take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip;

5) By fifteen votes to two,

The State of Israel shall take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of acts within the scope of Article II and Article III of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide against members of the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip;

6) By fifteen votes to two,

The State of Israel shall submit a report to the Court on all measures taken to give effect to this Order within one month as from the date of this Order.

