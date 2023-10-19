«I hope that Noya and all the hostages taken by Hamas can return soon, safely, to their families»: this is what the writer JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga, wrote on her Twitter page (now a big Israeli fan of hers, who was thought to have been kidnapped by Hamas. But this is not the case: the epilogue is tragic, because the little girl’s body was found lifeless together with that of her grandmother, Carmella Dann, 80 years old. The two were hugging, tightly together, in their home in the Nir Oz kibbutz, on the border with Gaza. They didn’t make it. Other family members, however, apparently are held hostage by the militiamen: these are the nephews Sahar, 16 years old, and Erez, 12 years old, who should have been taken to the Strip together with their father, Ofer Calderon.

The writer Rowling made the comment on social media by retweeting a post from the official account of the Jewish State, with the image of the little girl, with book and wizard’s wand in hand, dressed as Hermione, one of the protagonists of the Harry Potter saga and her best friend. “For obvious reasons this image struck me,” said the writer, adding that the abduction of children “is despicable and completely unjustifiable”, when the girl was still thought to be alive.

