Gaza | Food is now being dropped from the air into northern Gaza – a dangerous, rare and expensive method

Airdrops are a last resort, and aid is not evenly distributed.

300,000 Palestinians do not get enough food and water, estimates the World Health Organization WHO.

In February, the UN's World Food Program (WFP) had to suspend aid deliveries to northern Gaza, as the region has descended into chaos. Last week, health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza estimated more than 100 Palestinians were killed when Israel opened fire on a food aid line near Gaza City.

After aid transport by road became difficult, aid has started to be delivered by air. At least the United States, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and France have conducted aerial deliveries with the Israeli armed forces.

By air the aid delivered is not distributed fairly, residents of Gaza say of the British broadcasting company BBC for the Gaza Lifeline emergency radio channel of the Arabic-language service. Sometimes deliveries have also fallen into the sea.

“We looked up at the sky and saw parachutes. So we stayed put until the aid package dropped about 500 meters away from us. There were so many people and so little help that we didn't get anything,” he says Abu Youssefwho was near al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City at the time of the aid drop.

Out of hundreds of thousands of people waiting for help, in some places only 10-20 manage to get the help that drops from the sky, says another man from Gaza Ismail Mokbel.

The US Air Force dropped humanitarian aid into Gaza on Saturday.

From the air drop help is the last straw. Its costs are estimated to be seven times higher than aid transported by land.

“Airdrops are expensive and indiscriminate, and they usually lead to aid going to the wrong people,” the secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council told the BBC. Jan Egeland.

In 2016, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned about the risks of sudden and uncontrolled food deliveries to the health of starving people.

Air deliveries used during World War II to supply troops. The UN started using them for humanitarian aid deliveries in 1973.

Before Gaza WFP has most recently delivered aid by air to South Sudan, and before that to Syria, among others.

“Airdrops are a last resort, and they do not prevent famine. We need access routes to northern Gaza that will allow aid to be delivered to the half a million people who desperately need it,” said the WFP Deputy Director Carl Skau in the organization's bulletin on Tuesday.

WFP said in its announcement that it had received aid by land to Gaza for the first time in two weeks, but the Israeli army turned the aid away after a three-hour wait at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint. It is located near al-Rasheed Street, where last week's food aid attack took place.

As one the reason for the decrease in aid has been attributed to Israel's endless inspection processes. Trucks delivering food aid to Gaza have been stuck in Egypt, or their journey has been cut short by an Israeli ground attack before the aid has reached the north.

Northern Gaza is currently not fully controlled by any entity. No one coordinates services, takes care of order or secures aid transports. Because of the war, Gazans are currently unable to produce almost anything by themselves, which is why help is needed even more than before the war.

According to the WHO, famine is inevitable if nothing changes in northern Gaza. People are said to have resorted to grass and animal food due to lack of food. At least 15 children have died of malnutrition, local authorities have said.