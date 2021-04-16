Air raid sirens went off in southern Israel. The reason was a missile fired towards the country’s territory from the Gaza Strip. This was announced on April 16 by the press service of the Israel Defense Forces on Twitter.

“After the air raid sirens went off in the area of ​​the settlements of Kholit and Sde-Arvaam, we inform you that one missile was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the ministry said.

Ammunition fell in uninhabited area, no casualties or damage were reported, local radio station is sinking Kan reka…

A day earlier, Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired one rocket into Israel. No casualties were reported.

In response, Israel on Friday attacked military targets of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On March 28, Israel’s Air Force attacked Hamas targets in response to a missile launched the previous evening from the Palestinian enclave. A missile factory and other “Hamas military targets” were reportedly targeted.

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict occurred in May 2018, after the United States opened a new embassy in Israel, moving it from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Thus, the States de facto recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state. Palestine considers part of the city its territory.