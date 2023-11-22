An appeal to the Holy Father to use all his “influence” to ensure that international organizations verify the conditions of the hostages in the hands of Hamas in Gaza and that they are “brought home safely”. This is the message that arrived from the press conference at ‘Il Pitigliani – Centro Ebraico Italiano’ in Rome which saw the participation of 12 relatives of people kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October, while the news of the Netanyahu government’s green light arrived from Tel Aviv to the agreement which provides for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners and at least four days of truce in Gaza. But there were also those within the delegation who did not hide a certain “disappointment” at the duration of the audience with the Pontiff, around 20 minutes, and at the impossibility of some family members to tell their stories to Francis.

“My personal impression was overall positive. The Pope has a lot of positive influence in the world and I hope he helps us at least keep attention alive”, said Moshe Leimberg – father of 17-year-old Mia, kidnapped by Hamas commandos in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, located about 4 km from the border with Gaza – commenting on the meeting he had with Pope Francis.

“The only thing I’m disappointed about is the time we had, but we understand that his time is precious. The Pope is a very compassionate man, he listened to us and we saw that he understands our pain”, said Nadav Kipnis , whose parents with dual Italian and Israeli citizenship – Lilach and Evyatar, 60 and 65 years old – were killed in Kibbutz Be’eri. “I believe in the Pope who is trying to do his best and we understand the very difficult situation he is in to try to remain neutral so he can help – continued Nadav – So actually I am not disappointed, but I understand the pain of the families who were unable to speak.”

Yehuda Cohen, father of Nimrod, was harsher in tone and did not hide his disappointment at the limited time he had available with the Pontiff. “We came from Israel and I am disappointed that the Pope dedicated less time to us than we expected, my daughter had to tell the story of her twin brother but couldn’t”, explained Yehuda, saying he was “sorry” that the Pontiff “he did not talk about Hamas and did not define it as a terrorist organisation”. On the controversy that broke out in Israel regarding the agreement, harshly criticized by far-right forces, Yehuda believes that “the issue is not this, but the release of all the hostages now”, reducing everything “to questions of internal politics”.

“Here it is not war. We have gone further, it is terrorism”, said Pope Francis at the end of the general audience, confirming that he had received two delegations, one of the relatives of the Israeli hostages and another of Palestinians who have relatives prisoners in the Jewish state. “Please, let’s move forward for peace. Pray for peace,” he said. Kipnis is keen to point out that the Pope, during the meeting, did not associate Israel with terrorism. The son of the two killed Italians therefore underlined that Israel and Hamas “cannot be put on the same level: the former tries to defend civilians while the victims in Gaza are caused by the fact that Hamas uses civilians as human shields. The people killed in the Be’eri kibbutz they were because they were Jewish”.

He thanked the Pope “for his time and for meeting us” Alexandra Ariev, sister of 19-year-old Karina – kidnapped on October 7 from the Nahal Oz outpost – specifying that “we do not want to see innocent people injured or killed on both sides”. According to Yair – brother of Raaya and uncle of Hila (9 years old) – people “tend to forget that Hamas is still launching rockets at Israel to kill innocent civilians”.

Israel’s ambassador to the Holy See, Raphael Schutz, highlighted that Israel “is no longer the same” since the “tragedy” of October 7 and the entire population is now as if it were “one family” in the hope of the “return of our loved ones as soon as possible.” The meeting with the Pope, the diplomat claimed, is part of the “effort to keep alive” the issue “in the conscience of the world”.

During the conference, each of the 12 present spoke, showing signs with photos of their relatives held hostage and making appeals for everyone to do their part to save them. Like Nikol Beizer, according to whom since October 7, when Hamas men took away his “safe haven – his brother Nik – my life is no longer the same” and asked for “your help to bring him home”. Or Evgenia Kozlova, whose son Andrey, born in St. Petersburg, was kidnapped at the Nova Festival.

In the same place, Or Levy was kidnapped, whose wife Einav was instead killed inside a shelter after she had tried to escape the Hamas massacre. The two had gone to the festival to “celebrate peace and love”, says Or’s brother, Michael, who speaks of the couple’s two-year-old son Almog, alive because he stayed with Einav’s parents that morning. “Our life has changed, we don’t know if he is injured, we don’t sleep. We want him to come home also for Almog, who has already lost his mother and needs his father”, she comments.