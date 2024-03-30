War in the Gaza Strip exceeds 32 thousand deaths. | Photo: Mohammed Saber/EFE

The number of victims caused in the Gaza Strip by the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas rose this Saturday (30) to 32,705 dead and 75,190 injured, after heavy bombings and attacks across the Palestinian territory in the last 24 hours.

“The Israeli occupation committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 82 people and injuring 98 in hospitals in the last 24 hours,” said the Gaza Strip's Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamasin its daily count that includes deaths since yesterday afternoon.

At al Shifa Hospital, which has been under military occupation since March 18, “the military carried out cruel attacks against civilians and medical staff inside the complex, including executions, detentions, torture and forced displacement,” the Palestinian news agency said on Saturday. Wafa. The Israeli army denies the agency's account and says it was protecting the well-being of civilians and medical personnel.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes bombed different parts of Gaza City, killing “dozens of Palestinian civilians,” according to medical sources on the ground. The Israeli Army announced in a statement that it had killed in air strikes two combatants who arrived at a military complex to transfer equipment and, in a similar operation in the center, killed several fighters”trying to transport weapons“. Both military structures were destroyed by shelling from Israeli helicopters.

In the south, in Khan Younis, Israeli Army tanks and fighter jets attacked the area around the Nasser Hospital, reported “Wafa”, the Palestinian agency. While the Israeli Army confirmed “targeted attacks” in this area and in Al Qarara against the terrorist group's military infrastructure and its fighters.