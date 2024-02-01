Gaza, EU officials against Israel: “Risk of genocide in the Strip”

War in the Middle East, USA ready to retaliate against Iran for the attack in Jordan

The war doesn't stop Middle East Between Israel and Hamas, now in its 119th day. The attack still takes center stage Jordan against American soldiers. In this regard, the US president Joe Biden said America is ready to retaliate againstIran: the targets to be hit have been identified. Tehran for its part is determined to “respond”. While in Red Sea the situation becomes increasingly tense: a missile launched by the Houthis hit an American merchant ship off the coast of Yemen. Also off the coast of Yemen, an explosion was reported near a ship, the British Maritime Agency announced. Second Al Jazeera A mass grave with 30 Palestinian bodies was found in Gaza. In the meantime 800 US and EU officials wrote a letter against the government of Israel: we are asking to stop a conflict that could become the biggest humanitarian crisis of recent times.

War in the Middle East, 800 European and US officials denounce Israel

Over 800 between American diplomats and officials and Europeans have signed a “transatlantic” document in which they accuse Israel of “serious violations of international law” as part of the military response against the Gaza Strip to Hamas' attack October 7 and ask their respective governments for one more decisive reaction. Otherwise, they write in a text seen among others by the BBC, there is “the risk of becoming complicit of one of the most serious humanitarian disasters of the century”: up to, potentially, scenarios of “ethnic cleansing and genocide“.

Hamas: “We will respond “very soon” to a truce proposal”

A senior official of Hamas said the group would respond “very soon” to a proposal for extended pauses in fighting a Gaza and gradual exchanges between Palestinian hostages and detainees. The official told the Associated Press that a cease fire durature is the most important component for Hamas, and that everything else can be negotiated. The multi-stage proposal was drafted a few days ago by senior officials of United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt, and is awaiting a response from the Palestinian extremist group. TO Cairo, a senior Egyptian official with direct knowledge of the contacts said Hamas had not presented a formal response, but had sent positive signals. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because indirect talks are still ongoing.

Media: Iranian Pasdaran killed in Israeli attack on Damascus

A Iranian Revolutionary Guard advisor killed in alleged Israeli attack in Damascus, according to a semi-official Iranian news site reported by Haaretz. The Syrian army, the Guardian reports, claims to have shot down a series of Israeli missiles launched from the Golan Heights that were targeting southern Damascus. According to Reuters online, news of an explosion near Damascus had already spread last night. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Raisi: “Iran will not start war but will respond forcefully”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi he said his country would not start a war, but would “respond forcefully” to anyone who intimidates it. “We will not start any war, but if someone wants to mistreat us he will receive a strong response,” Raisi said in a televised address, state media reported.

Israel: “We will continue the military campaign until Rafah”

Israeli forces will continue their military campaign until Rafah, said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “The Hamas brigade in Khan Younis has been dispersed: we will complete the mission there and continue to Rafah,” Gallant wrote on Twitter. “The great pressure that our forces exert on Hamas objectives – we read in the post – brings us closer to the return of the kidnapped people, more than anything else: we will continue until the end, there is no other way”.

Britain could recognize a Palestinian state at the end of the war

There Great Britain could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a ceasefire in Gaza without waiting for the outcome of negotiations, which could last years, between Israel and the Palestinians on a two-state solution. The British Foreign Secretary said, David Cameron, in an interview with the Associated Press reported on the US agency's website. Cameron specified that no recognition could come as long as Hamas remains in power in Gaza, but that it could happen while negotiations between Israelis and Palestinian leaders are underway.