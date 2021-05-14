B.Enjamin Netanyahu had his back to the wall. The corruption process was in full swing. In addition, he had to give up his mandate to form a government after an unclear parliamentary election, after he had failed to form his own coalition. Political rescue came in the form of protests in Jerusalem, whereupon the Islamists in Gaza began firing rockets and there was an escalation between Israel and Gaza. This escalation, in turn, has led to unrest in some mixed Arab-Jewish cities. And these unrest are now likely to prevent a broad party coalition from forming against the incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan based in Tel Aviv.

Because on Thursday evening, the chairman of the right-wing Jamina party, Naftali Bennett, announced his exit from coalition negotiations with the previous opposition leader Jair Lapid. At the same time, Bennett resumed negotiations with Netanyahu. He cited the riots by Arab extremists in Israel as a justification, and hardly mentioned the Jewish attacks. “A new government in its planned form will not be able to deal with the emergency in the mixed cities,” Bennett was quoted as saying. “We need strength, we have to use the army, we have to make arrests. Things you can’t do when you have to rely on Mansour Abbas. “

Fifth choice becomes even more likely

Mansour Abbas, leader of the Arab Raam party, had agreed to support the government of Lapid and Bennett. In view of the armed conflict in Gaza, however, Raam had withdrawn from the coalition negotiations. Bennett’s call for the Israeli army in places inhabited by Arab Israelis makes it impossible for Raam to support this policy.

And so the Gaza conflict triggered by the unrest in Jerusalem plays into the hands of Netanyahu, who has been accused of corruption and who, after four elections so far within around two years, has so far not been able to get its own government majority. Netanyahu does not have a majority of his own with Bennett either, but the change of heart of the Jamina chairman means that a government can probably no longer be formed against the incumbent prime minister. That makes a fifth election in the fall even more likely. Because Netanyahu also needed some mandates from Arab politicians for its own government. In any case, Netanyahu would remain Prime Minister for the time being.



Image: FAZ





Meanwhile, the center politician Lapid did not want to give up. “Bennett is wrong,” said Lapid, who promised to turn every stone to form a government without Netanyahu. To this end, he wants to use the twenty days remaining to form a government. Because it is not worth giving the government mandate to someone who is jointly responsible for the situation. “We are on the edge of the abyss,” said Lapid, referring to the ethnic unrest. “Synagogues are not allowed to be set on fire in the Jewish state. In the State of Israel no taxi driver may be beaten up because he is an Arab. “

Also on Friday night, police arrested dozens of allegedly involved in riots. In Umm el Fahm, for example, a 19-year-old man was arrested who allegedly participated in an attack on a car driven by Jews who had lost their way in the Arab city. A Muslim cemetery was desecrated in Lod. The domestic secret service is also said to be involved in the arrests.

In the Gaza Strip, the situation calmed down on Friday after the heavy Israeli tank and artillery fire from the night. The rocket fire by Hamas and other militias was mostly concentrated in the immediate Israeli area around the Gaza Strip, at least until Friday evening. Announcements from the Israeli armed forces during the night caused confusion, “Air and ground troops are attacking in the Gaza Strip”, whereupon American media in particular spread reports about the beginning of an offensive on the ground and cited a corresponding renewed confirmation from the armed forces.

Israeli media later spread that these reports of troops on the ground in Gaza had led Hamas fighters to withdraw into the organization’s tunnel system in anticipation of attacks. Israel then reportedly attacked 150 underground targets in a coordinated air strike, using 160 aircraft from a dozen squadrons, the armed forces announced. Dozens of fighters were killed in the process. The attacks were concentrated in the north of the Gaza Strip. Many Palestinians there fled the attacks southwards. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 122 people have been killed so far, including 31 children. So far, nine people have been killed on the Israeli side, including two children.