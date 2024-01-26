Gaza, erasing the memory of a people is equivalent to annihilating them

North of Gaza City today Israeli tanks fired on defenseless civilians queuing to receive humanitarian aid. It was carnage: over 20 dead and more than 160 injured. The United Nations says heavy fighting took place around two hospitals in Khan Younis – Nasser and Al-Amal –, and report that the medical staff, patients and displaced people trapped inside were terrified and had no way out, because if they had tried to escape they would have been killed by snipers, trained to shoot anything that moves.

In clear disregard of US requests, the Israeli army also continued the demolition of hundreds of buildings on the Gaza border, justifying them with the need to create “a buffer zone”. The obstinacy with which they are surgically demolishing infrastructures, universities, hospitals, libraries, museums, mosques, schools, public buildings, condominiums, suggests a plan that goes far beyond the need to create controlled safety zones.

The demolition and destruction of the country's archives it has also created an irreparable chasm in the collective memory of an entire people who now, in addition to no longer having land or a home, will no longer even have a trace of their history, their properties, their ancestors, their roots, their passage. Simply put, he finds himself on earth as if he never had a past.

Imagine, for a moment, being you in their place. Of losing everything in a few seconds, of having to run away from your home leaving everything behind, being able to take with you only a bag, a suitcase, a backpack. And imagine running away hunted like dogs, in the midst of mud, cold, rubble, bombs and bullets, missiles and collapsing buildings. Without water, without food, without comfort. And imagine adding to this upheaval the realization that all the documents of a lifetime have also gone up in smoke among the rubble of your city. No registry office, no register of real estate, land, no notarial deeds, nothing at all. As if you were never born.

I feel a deep-rooted horror for everything we are witnessing. A horror that grows day after day.

I just can't pretend nothing happened. I had a grandfather, of Jewish origin, saved by the then general director of FIAT Vittorio Valletta, because he was a great, very young engineer, a precious resource, as well as a beautiful soul: there was no one as he designed large engines for ships and submarines. September 8 surprised him at the Venice Arsenal, where he was responsible for the design and construction of large engines for ships and submarines. On Valletta's orders they “stole” it by hiding it in the garbage with miraculous timing, one second before the fascist soldiers raided the factory. In an equally daring way they took him to Taranto where he remained until the end of the war. He was lucky, my grandfather, and yet he never recovered from that experience. Never again. Even though he continued to work, designing large engines, this time for oil wells, which he built and tested around the world, each time bringing me from his travels to the East a thousand gifts that contributed to fueling my childhood imagination. the fascination for that corner of the world. His grandfather never recovered and as soon as he retired he took his own life.

Why am I telling this story for the first time, which not even he liked to share? Because I want to remember, once more and better, that the wounds of war do not heal, they leave very deep scars that do not heal. Because we didn't grow up among the rubble and perhaps we don't realize that entire generations of children and teenagers. In Gaza, as in all other parts of the world where war sows death, they are growing up amid the rubble of their lives; in the midst of hatred and death, horror and violence, and they will not be able to know any other milk and honey except that of hatred and revenge.

Because it's easy to talk while sitting comfortably in your living rooms or desks, and pontificate about this and that, making yourself look good with other people's asses. Horror must be experienced on one's skin, in one's bones, it must be looked at straight with one's own eyes. Otherwise it is not valid, it is just a sterile mental saw, a useless and unbearable exercise in rhetoric, at best, pure narcissism at worst; because it is no longer time for the radical or the chic. And much less for the extremists, for the Nazis, for the racists and for all the isms, which are only and always extremisms. Zionism included.

Faced with the lucid madness that is taking place in Israel, my horror is mixed with dismay because I glimpse the repetition of history, of the wrong person, in the wrong place, at the wrong time, dragging the world into the abyss. This criminal who no one can stop, not even his fellow citizens who have been keeping his house in Caesarea under siege for days – beloved Caesarea Marittima which many other greats of history have hosted within your warm walls -, together with his government of Nazis, is dragging his nation and the world in an abyss that the further we go the more there will be no exit, or rather, there will only be one: armageddon.

