Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. | Photo: AFP/AFP

Months after Israel said the Hamas command structure had been destroyed in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, the area has seen its fourth consecutive day of heavy bombardment. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes in what is left of the neighborhood.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that between 60,000 and 80,000 people have been displaced from Shujaiya since new fighting began last Thursday (27). There is also an order from the Israeli army for evacuation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces are operating in Rafah, Shujaiya and throughout the Gaza Strip. In addition, a statement issued by the prime minister’s office said that “dozens of terrorists are being eliminated every day.”

Conflict

The war in Gaza began with the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mainly civilians. The terrorists also kidnapped 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 who the Israeli army says are dead.

This Saturday (29), thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Tel Aviv, Israel, demanding greater efforts to free the remaining hostages and calling for early elections.