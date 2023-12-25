The Israeli war cabinet meets to discuss Egypt's proposal to release more hostages held by terrorists in Gaza. This was reported by the Jewish media, as reported by the Times of Israel. The Egyptian plan, which was reportedly rejected by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, provides for an end to hostilities in Gaza, which Hamas to give up control of the Strip in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages, in three phases.

The phases of the plan

The first phase of the Egyptian plan involves the suspension of fighting for two weeks, a period that can be extended to three or four weeks, in exchange for the release of 40 hostages: women, minors and elderly men, especially sick ones. In exchange, Israel would release 120 Palestinian security detainees.

During this period, hostilities would stop, Israeli tanks would withdraw and humanitarian aid would enter Gaza. The second phase would see an Egyptian-sponsored “Palestinian national dialogue” aimed at ending the division between Palestinian factions – mainly the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority and Hamas – and leading to the formation of a caretaker government in the West Bank and Gaza which would oversee the reconstruction of the Strip and pave the way for Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections.

The third phase would include a comprehensive ceasefire, the release of remaining Israeli hostages, including soldiers, in exchange for a to-be-determined number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad – including those arrested after October 7 and some convicted of serious terrorist crimes. At this stage, Israel would withdraw its forces from Gaza Strip cities and allow displaced Gazans from the north of the enclave to return to their homes.