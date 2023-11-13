Sunak sacks Home Secretary Braverman. Former Prime Minister David Cameron returns to government and goes to Foreign Affairs

The British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been ousted from the position of Minister of the Interior. The current Foreign Minister James Cleverly was appointed in his place. In the meantime, he has arrived to lead the diplomacy David Cameronthe former prime minister who resigned following Brexit.

AND James Cleverly, hitherto Foreign Minister, the new incumbent of the Interior Ministry designated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the dismissal of the controversial Suella Braverman, Tory right-wing hawk, from the latter seat. Become the protagonist of a attack on police leadersBraverman had accused them of not having sufficiently repressed the excesses attributed to fringes of participants in the massive gatherings of pro-Palestinian protest held in the United Kingdom. These rallies aimed to call for an Israeli ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

David Cameron returns to government confirmed in the role of Foreign Minister. The former prime minister, who in 2016 was overwhelmed by the outcome of the Brexit referendum that he himself had called, has now been designated by Rishi Sunak. Parallel to his return to government, Cameron was urgently co-opted into the House of Lords, the non-elective chamber. This move was necessary given that the former British leader has not been a member of Parliament for seven years, having given up his MP seat upon resigning.

