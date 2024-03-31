Gaza, media: 17 dead in raids on people waiting for help

The Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera says it is The death toll from the Israeli bombing that hit a group of people waiting for humanitarian aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout in the city of Gaza has risen to 17 dead and 30 injured.



Israeli stabbed in Beer Sheva, attacker killed

A man, an Israeli citizen, was not seriously stabbed in Beer Sheva, city ​​in southern Israel, and the terrorist was “neutralized”, Meaning what killed by the police. The Israeli website Ynet writes it. The attack, writes Ynet, took place in the central station of Beer Sheva, in the Negev desert.

MO: media, Hamas returns to negotiations in Cairo

Today in Cairo Negotiations between international mediators for a truce between Israel and Hamas should resume: The Israeli press reports this, citing the Egyptian media which in turn learned from a security source that representatives of Hamas are expected in Egypt again tomorrow. The talks broke down on Monday, when attempts by Egypt, Qatar and the US to find a compromise between the two failed and Israel recalled its negotiators. An anonymous Israeli source quoted by Haaretz explained that the talks are blocked due to Hamas' refusal to consider the return of the inhabitants of the northern Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages for the truce without the complete withdrawal of the Israeli armed forces in exchange for the release of the hostages, but Israel has no intention of granting it.

MO: hostage families protest, “Netanyahu obstacle to agreement”

Several hundred people gathered on a major thoroughfare in Caesarea, near the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, carrying signs and urging him to resign. This evening's protest in the wealthy coastal city halfway between Haifa and Tel Aviv is one of several demonstrations in recent weeks that protesters say are designed to “increase pressure on him to go to new elections.” , as participants told the Times of Israel. “If the families knew how small the gap Netanyahu refuses to fill” in negotiations with Hamas, “they would explode,” said Amos Malka, former head of the Israel Defense Forces' military intelligence directorate. “This is further proof of his unfitness to hold office,” he added. Also this evening, another demonstration took place in Tel Aviv where twenty families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza blame the prime minister for the failure of talks for the return of their loved ones, urge his expulsion and vow to persecute him until he will not be removed from power. Relatives include Ayala Metzger, whose father-in-law Yoram Metzger is held captive, and Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan Zangauker, who is also detained in Gaza. Speaking to the press at the rally in Tel Aviv, relatives said Netanyahu had rejected offers to release the hostages and had hardened Israel's position in negotiations with Hamas.