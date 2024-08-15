Doha Truce Talks With Israel Begin

Started in Doha ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and the release of hostagesA US delegation is present in Qatar, including the head of the CIA Bill Burnswhile the head of the Mossad, David Barneais with the Israeli delegation.

Senior Egyptian officials are also present. The talks are hosted by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and will take place over the course of two days.

Hamas will not take part in the negotiations. The group announced Wednesday that it would not send a representative to protest what it called Israel’s failure to commit to negotiations on the basis of a proposal by cease-fire of July 2nd.