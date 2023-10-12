“In just three days we used three weeks’ worth of medical supplies. Yesterday morning we received a 13-year-old boy whose body was almost completely burned after a bomb fell near his home and started a fire,” he said. Leo CansMSF head of mission in Palestine last 10 October.

TO Gaza the situation is catastrophic and hospitals are overwhelmed by the high number of injured. MSF teams continue to work tirelessly to treat people and donate medical supplies.

As he explains Matthias Kannes, another MSF head of mission, «the situation is terrible, with many Israelis and Palestinians injured. Our Palestinian colleagues are working day and night to deal with the large influx of wounded. After the bombing on 9 October on the Al Jabalia refugee camp – he continues – our teams treated more than 50 people at Al Awda hospital. Our teams told us that of the 50 patients who had arrived, five had already died. The others have been stabilized and discharged from hospital in the hope that they will find a safe place in the northern Gaza Strip,” she explained in an audio note. «Attacks are continuing in the Gaza Strip. Many of our Palestinian colleagues have abandoned their homes for fear of being hit, some of them said that the buildings they lived in were completely destroyed.”



MSF teams, in action since the first days of the conflict, are continuing to treat the wounded in the Gaza City clinic and in the various hospitals they support in the Gaza Strip and to provide medicines and supplies of various kinds. Ayman Al-Djaroucha, deputy coordinator of MSF activities in Gaza, said that «all the patients who arrived at our clinic in Gaza yesterday were children between 10 and 14 years old. In fact, most of the wounded in Gaza are women and children, that is, those who are most likely to find themselves in the houses that are destroyed by aerial bombardments.”

In Gaza, doctors work tirelessly, work back-to-back shifts, and don’t have time to use cell phones or talk to their families. Foad Aodi, president of the Association of Doctors of Foreign Origin in Italy, of the Euro-Mediterranean Medical Union, member of the Fnomceo Global Health commission and prof. on contract at the Tor Vergata University explains that it may happen that some doctors have to operate on their family members, as would have happened to Ahmed. «While he was taking care of the children – says Aodi –, two of his children, aged eight and ten, and his father, aged 75, arrived in his hands, pulled out from under the rubble and seriously injured. He had to participate in the surgery anyway.”

The shortage of professional doctors is making itself felt. It happens that some doctors have to work while pregnant. That would be the case Fatima, 28 years old, employed in the gynecology department. «While she treated patients – continues Aodi –, she was in the seventh month of pregnancy. She had a premature miscarriage, due to the stress and the scenes she was forced to witness.” Aodi explains that spontaneous abortions are a widespread phenomenon in Gaza these days: “Fatima was lucky, since she was in hospital she was helped immediately.”

There is a constant lack of oxygen in hospitals dedicated to children: «Intensive care doctors Samir And Ibrahim they pump the gas manually to continuously deliver it to the young patients, given the absence of electricity”, he adds.

Medicines for chronic pathologies, already lacking before the conflict, are also absent: “Those for diabetes, tumors and dialysis”.

«There are over 6 thousand wounded in Gaza, of which 400 are children and the burials now take place in mass graves. The death of civilians, wherever it comes from, has no color or religion. This is why we are launching an appeal to reopen a peace process – concludes Aodi –. We are rooting for dialogue.”