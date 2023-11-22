Pope Francis did not use the word ‘genocide’ in his meeting with a group of 10 Palestinians today in the Vatican. “I don’t know that the Pope used this word. He used the terms with which he expressed himself during the General Audience and words which in any case represent the terrible situation experienced in Gaza”, specified Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni . The Palestinian delegation received by the Pope at the press conference immediately replied: “There are ten of us and we all felt it”.

“Unrealistic” that the Pope used the term according to the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. When asked on the sidelines of an event, he observed: “I saw the statement issued, but I did not receive direct information on the dialogue or the Pope’s conversation. Of course, genocide is a very technical term that applies to certain situations. I don’t know if in this situation can be called genocide.” Is it therefore unrealistic that the Pope used the term? “I think so,” he said. “It’s a term that applies to very specific situations. And it has very specific consequences at an international level.”

Meanwhile, the members of the Palestinian delegation received used the term genocide. “It is genocide in Gaza. Come to Gaza”, they said at a press conference, reporting that they had invited the Pope to Gaza. According to them, Pope Francis responded that it is a good idea and that he will go when the situation allows it. The delegation reported: “We had no expectations but the Pope was clear, he spoke of genocide”. The Palestinian delegation met the Pope in a “twenty minute” meeting. While the Palestinian delegation spoke, images of Palestinian children mutilated and killed flashed by.

“We are not here to talk about Hamas but about the occupation”, was the response of the Palestinian delegation to a question about Hamas.