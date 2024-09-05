The ministry said in a statement that Israeli forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, and that it counted “17 martyrs and 56 wounded” who arrived at hospitals.

The ministry noted that the total number of wounded has risen to 94,454 since the war began on October 7.

She explained that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said earlier on Thursday that 6 people were killed and 3 others were injured as Israeli forces stormed the West Bank city of Tubas.

The Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” reported that at least 5 Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli bombing of a vehicle in Tubas.

Since August 28, Israeli forces have launched a large-scale aggression on the West Bank, especially in the north, which has so far resulted in the killing of 39 citizens, including 21 from Jenin Governorate, 8 from Tulkarm, 7 from Tubas, and 3 from Hebron.

This brings the death toll of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023 to 699.