There is little left before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins, and the Gaza Strip remains mired in violence. Israeli attacks persist and fatalities increase. The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported more than 30,960 deaths and 72,524 injuries since October 7. Meanwhile, negotiations are stalling and Hamas assures that it does not plan to return to Cairo to continue the talks. In parallel, it was announced that a humanitarian aid ship will leave Cyprus for Gaza, and Sweden assured that it will resume its donations to UNRWA.

A few hours before the start of Ramadan (March 10), the Muslim holy month, the situation in the Gaza Strip remains critical. The attacks do not stop and the number of people killed by the Israeli military offensive continues to increase.

This Saturday, March 9, the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, detailed that 82 people died in the last 24 hours and that At least 30,960 people have died and 72,524 have been injured, since October 7, in response to the armed invasion that Hamas carried out in Israel and left 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli government.

Meanwhile, negotiations appear to be stalling. A Hamas source told Reuters that The group's delegation was “unlikely” to make another visit to Cairo over the weekend for talks.

Israel continues its attacks on Rafah, in the south of Gaza, where more than half a million Palestinians take refuge, who fled their homes after the escalation of the armed conflict, according to UNRWA figures.

One of the attacks hit one of the largest residential towers at that point. It is a 12-story building located just about 500 meters from the border with Egypt. According to residents, there were no fatalities, but they say dozens of people were left homeless. The Israeli Army has not commented on the incident.

View of the site of an Israeli airstrike on a building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 9, 2024. © Mohammed Salem / Reuters

“People were startled, they ran down the stairs, some fell, it was chaos. People left their belongings and their money,” Mohammad Al-Nabrees told Reuters.

On the other hand, to the north of the Gazan enclave, the alarms regarding hospitals continue to sound. At the Al Shifa health center, At least three children died overnight from dehydration and malnutrition. According to the spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, there would already be 23 deaths from this cause. It is a time when hunger spreads across the strip.

An aid ship would leave Cyprus for Gaza

Faced with the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, mechanisms are being explored to send aid to the enclave. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Friday in Cyprus who hoped that a maritime corridor would be opened on Sunday that would allow humanitarian aid to be transported from the Mediterranean islandlocated about 370 kilometers from Gaza.

In that context, World Central Kitchen, an American charity, together with Open Arms stated that they were preparing a ship in Cyprus with supplies for the enclave. It would be the first shipment destined for Gaza through a maritime corridor.

“World Central Kitchen teams are in Cyprus to load humanitarian aid supplies onto a ship bound for the northern Gaza Strip,” the NGO said in a statement on Friday. “We have been preparing for weeks, with our NGO partner Open Arms, the opening of a maritime aid corridor that would allow us to intensify our efforts in the region,” he added.

The Spanish-flagged ship Open Arms docked three weeks ago in the port of Larnaca, in southern Cyprus, the closest EU country to the Gaza Strip.

“Our ship is preparing to set sail… loaded with tons of food, water and vital supplies for Palestinian civilians,” Open Arms said on X.

However, the Government of Cyprus urged caution. “There are too many elements, so no one can say that there is no problem, because we are moving in a war zone,” said Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

UNRWA says Israel presses confessions about ties to Hamas

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that some of its agents, released after being detained by Israel, reported being pressured by Israeli authorities to give false testimony about the agency's alleged links to Hamas and the October 7 attacks in Israel.

According to a February report from the agency – seen by Reuters – there were accusations of ill-treatment received during his detention in Israel.

Furthermore, it shows that several Palestinian members of UNRWA were victims of beatings, simulated drownings and threats against their families.

“When the war ends, several investigations will have to be opened to investigate human rights violations,” said Juliette Touma. She also noted that the 11-page document, which has not been published, would be shared with both UN and external agencies to investigate possible violations.

Sweden resumes aid to UNRWA

The news surrounding the UN agency is also resonating in Sweden. This Saturday the country announced it would resume its financial aid to UNRWA. This is a donation of 20 million dollars that conditioned the existence of better control within the agency.

“The Government has allocated 400 million crowns to UNRWA by 2024. Today's decision concerns a first payment of 200 million crowns,” the Swedish Government reported.

That Nordic country had been one of the fifteen countries that had suspended its aid to UNRWA after alleged accusations of alleged involvement by a group of UNRWA officials in the October 7 attacks perpetrated by Hamas. In Israel.

This Saturday's decision is in line with that of the European Union, that on March 1st it reported that it was going to grant aid of 50 million euros to the agency.

The UN has been emphatic about the need for UNRWA to continue its humanitarian work on which the vast majority of the population of the Palestinian enclave depends.

“This brutal war has broken any sense of shared humanity”: ICJ

Also this Saturday, the International Red Cross Committee demanded an end to hostilities in Gaza and that Hamas release all the hostages it is holding unconditionally. In addition, he demanded that Israel treat the Palestinians in its custody humanely and allow them to contact their families.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating by the hour. There is no safe place to go. The number of civilian deaths and the detention of hostages is appalling and unacceptable, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement.

“This brutal war has shattered any sense of shared humanity,” he added.

With Reuters and AFP