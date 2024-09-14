At least 64 people were killed in the past 48 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

She pointed out that the total number of wounded has risen to 95,280 in the Strip since the start of the war on October 7.

This comes as the Palestinian News Agency announced on Saturday that 5 people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment near a school housing displaced persons northwest of Gaza City.

Local sources said that 5 Palestinians were killed and others were seriously injured in an Israeli airstrike on the “Ard Al-Shanti” area near Dar Al-Arqam School, northwest of Gaza City.

Israeli aircraft bombed a fuel filling facility west of the city.

Israel also repeatedly targeted the eastern areas of the UNRWA clinic and the areas adjacent to Abu Jalal Street in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

All proposals to stop have so far failed. Gaza war Which is approaching the completion of a year, and exchange Israel Hamas accused of sabotaging the negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

The war caused widespread destruction and displaced about 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, often multiple times.