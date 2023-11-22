The Contact Group on the situation in the Gaza Strip at talks in Paris and London indicated that “Israeli crimes” committed in the Palestinian enclave should not be justified. This was reported to the correspondent on November 22 TASS source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

According to him, during the meetings the delegation emphasized the importance of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, noting that “Israel’s crimes” should not be justified, and countries with influence on Tel Aviv should act in accordance with international law to achieve comprehensive peace based on the two-state principle.

In addition, the source said the group also stressed the need to provide checkpoints for the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food, water and fuel, into Gaza.

The contact group on Gaza includes the foreign ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, Jordan, Nigeria, Palestine and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel must be held accountable for its actions in the Gaza Strip and forced to comply with international law. According to him, all Western countries ignore Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

Also on this day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the G20 member countries agreed on the need to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip based on the two-state principle. Diplomacy and dialogue are the only way to resolve geopolitical tensions, Modi added.

On October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses such conditions.