Gaza conflict revives fear of anti-Semitism among Europe’s Jews

Perhaps not since the Holocaust, which saw the annihilation of approximately two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish community, have European Jews lived in an atmosphere of fear so acute that it is perceived as a fundamental change in the terms of their existence.

In a Europe with Stars of David painted on apartment buildings, bomb threats to Jewish stores and protests calling for the eradication of Israel, Jews speak of alarm as pro-Palestinian sentiment soars.

“There is a feeling of helplessness that has never been experienced before,” said Joel Rubinfeld of the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism.

The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, described as the largest massacre of Jews in a single day since Hitler’s extermination program, has awakened a pent-up horror in Jewish populations, now compounded by dismay at the way in which The world’s sympathy has quickly shifted to the Palestinians in Gaza being murdered by Israel.

To many European Jews this seems like the same blindness or carelessness that allowed millions of their ancestors to be sent to Nazi death camps. It is precisely to that time that the images of Jewish grandmothers and babies murdered in Israel have transported them.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, said at a rally in Berlin that it was “intolerable that the Jewish people today are once again living in fear — in our country, to make matters worse.”

From Britain to Italy, tensions have risen sharply. In the period between the Hamas attack and October 27, Britain’s Community Security Trust charity said it had recorded 805 anti-Semitic acts, the highest number in a three-week period since it began reporting episodes in 1984. .

London’s Metropolitan Police Service said it had expanded its presence after the conflict began, noting that it had seen a “significant increase in hate crime, particularly anti-Semitism.”

Tensions between the large Muslim populations of France and Germany, often the target of hatred and violence, and the Jewish communities of both countries have tended to rise alongside regular Israeli incursions into Gaza since 2009.

But the extent of anti-Semitic acts and Jewish fear is perceived differently this time, while the magnitude of the horror has pushed everyone, on both sides of the conflict, to the edge.

“France is seeing a wave of anti-Semitism unparalleled since 1945,” said Bernard-Henri Lévy, a French author.

Now, the fine line between anti-Zionism (opposition to the State of Israel) and anti-Semitism (hatred of Jews) seems more blurred than ever. The magnitude of the Israeli retaliation, which the Hamas-run Health Ministry says has killed more than 8,000 Palestinians, has sparked fury.

The Palestinian cause has also changed its nature, becoming part of what is often called an “anti-colonial” struggle. In this worldview, the fight against Israel – and often its very existence – becomes part of a global battle of the oppressed for justice and equality.

For European Jews, it seems that something fundamental has changed since the Hamas attack.

It’s so different that Marina Chernivsky, who runs the OFEK Counseling Center for Anti-Semitic Violence and Discrimination in Berlin, said that in the six years since she founded the organization, she has never had to deal with so many traumatized people. Since the Hamas attack, her team of seven counselors has received more than 270 requests for therapy, a 13-fold increase from previous months.

