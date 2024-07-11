The Gaza Civil Defense, led by Hamas, denounced the 60 bodies found in rubble in Shujaiya neighborhood, Gaza Citydevastated by a two-week Israeli military offensive. “Once the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the Shujaiya neighborhood, civil defense teams, together with local residents, have managed to recover about 60 martyrs so far,” said agency spokesman Mahmud Basal. Yesterday, Israel announced the end of operations against Hamas operatives in Shujaiya.

Netanyahu: “Forward to victory over Hamas”

Israel will continue the war against Hamas “until it achieves all its objectives,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, reiterating amid talks on a ceasefire and hostage release: “We are determined to achieve victory.”

At a graduation ceremony for IDF officers, Netanyahu listed some of the goals of the war, starting with “eliminating Hamas’s rule in the Gaza Strip, returning all our hostages home, countering any future threat to Israel from Gaza” and returning displaced Israelis to their homes.

“There are those who wonder how long the campaign will continue,” Netanyahu added, months after saying Israel was “one step away from victory” over Hamas. “Until victory, even if it takes time,” he concluded.

Negotiations

An Israeli negotiating team will be in Cairo tomorrow for further talks on the Gaza ceasefire, Netanyahu’s office announced.