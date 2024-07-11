The Gaza Strip Civil Defense announced on Thursday that it has so far rescued 60 bodies in Shujaiya, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops on Wednesday, but warns that dozens of bodies remain trapped under the rubble.

“We have declared the Shujaiya area uninhabitable and it lacks vital facilities such as health services, electricity and water,” Civil Defence spokesman Mahmud Basal told a news conference at the site.

The spokesman denounced that there are still areas of Shujaiya, a neighborhood on the outskirts south-east of Gaza City, that are inaccessible to rescue teams, by the level of destruction or the risk of attacks.

View of destroyed buildings and rubble following the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. Photo:AFP

“There was extensive destruction, the whole area has become a ghost town and is not fit for living,” he said.

More than 85 percent of Shujaiya’s buildings have collapsed, Basal said, and the only remaining medical clinic in the neighborhood, which provided medical services to more than 60,000 people, “has been completely destroyed.”

The Shujaiya neighborhood is in ruins. I swear, we are devastated.

The few buildings that remain standing are without facades, while the rest have been reduced to mounds of stone, twisted metal and pulverized concrete.

Residents who returned to the neighbourhood after the withdrawal of Israeli troops surveyed the damage and set off again with their few belongings on their shoulders. The luckiest ones loaded them onto a bicycle or a donkey-drawn cart.

“The Shujaiya neighbourhood is in ruins. I swear, we are devastated,” Abu Asr, a Gaza resident who set out on foot with a can under her arm, told AFP.

Columns of smoke rise from an area hit by Israeli shelling in the eastern Gaza City neighborhood of Shujaiya. Photo:AFP

“Our anguish must be felt by others. Someone has to feel empathy for the people of Gaza,” he says, making desperate gestures.

According to Hamas, the Israeli offensive destroyed “more than 300 residential units and more than a hundred shops.”

According to testimonies from survivors in the neighbourhood, the army attacked the displaced people after giving them security guarantees to leave.

Israel concludes its operation in Shujaiya

The Israeli army concluded its military operation in Shujaiya on Wednesday, where it returned for the second time two weeks ago in response to the regrouping of the forces of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.claiming to have killed some 150 suspected militants and destroyed eight tunnels.

Israeli forces already carried out an intense operation in Shujaiya, a Hamas stronghold, in December that left the area virtually razed to the ground; they also returned briefly in April to prevent the return of Hamas troops.

In December, the army killed three Israeli hostages there by mistake, when they came out with their arms raised and white flags to ask for help, thinking it was a trap.

Damaged buildings after Israeli airstrikes in southwestern Gaza City. Photo:Bloomberg

Israel ended its incursion in Shujaiya on the same day it ordered the evacuation of the entire city of Gaza, where its troops also returned in recent days. to fight Hamas forces, which are managing to regroup in areas that the Army thought it controlled.

Gazans have been asked to move to the “safe zone” of Deir al-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip, but humanitarian organisations say there is nowhere safe to go.

Nine out of ten people have experienced at least one displacement in the enclave since the war began, While most have had to move from one place to another several times, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Nine months of war have left more than 38,300 Palestinians dead in the Gaza Strip and nearly 88,300 wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

At least 50 people have been killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours alone by Israeli strikes, according to the latest figures from the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

An Israeli army vehicle drives past in an area near Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP

The ministry’s tally includes deaths confirmed by hospitals by midnight, but not those who died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Since early morning, 30 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza City, which the Israeli army has ordered to evacuate in order to launch another military offensive in the main city of the Strip.