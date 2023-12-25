At least 70 Palestinians killed in an airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Al-Jazeera reports this, underlining that a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health describes Israel's attack as a “massacre”.

During the night, Israeli military operations were concentrated in the center of the Gaza Strip, concentrated in the refugee camps of al-Maghazi and al-Bureij. According to Al Jazeera, around 100 people have been killed in the last 12 hours, the vast majority of them women and children. According to the newspaper, the bombs fell on houses and buildings, destroying neighborhoods and infrastructure, including the roads leading in and out of refugee camps.

The Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) refers to a “complex and complicated war” with 156 soldiers killed since the start of hostilities. In the last few hours, the IDF announced that it had discovered and destroyed an extensive network of Hamas tunnels. The 'spider web' was identified at the beginning of December and the bodies of 5 dead hostages, 3 soldiers and 2 civilians, were found in the tunnels.

The Times of Israel newspaper reports an unstable situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon. Hezbollah carried out daily attacks with rockets, missiles and drones in northern Israel, while the IDF responded with attacks against the sites and men of the Lebanese terrorist group.