The siege of Gaza has continued for almost two weeks now. Buildings, schools, hospitals hit by bombing and, obviously, mosques. But not only Muslim Palestinians live in that strip of land. There are also Christians, Catholics and therefore churches, such as that of San Porfirio, the oldest in Gaza, where hundreds of them have found refuge. And so in the endless Arab-Israeli conflict, Christians are also paying the bill.

At least 18 of them were killed during an attack in Gaza which on Thursday 19 October caused the total collapse of a building in the complex of the Greek Orthodox church (the sacred building is safe) and as many are currently trapped under the rubble. Among the victims there are several young Christians who were part of the “Employment Generation Project”, managed by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip the Christian community numbers around one thousand people. Since the beginning of this new dramatic phase of the conflict, around 400 have taken refuge in the complex of San Porfirio and in the other church a few hundred meters from there, the Holy Family, where another 500 Christians find shelter and where, after the total collapse of the San Porfirio palace, many families had to move. The situation is collapsing. “It is the poorest who have found shelter there – Alessandro Monteduro, Director of the pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need – tells us – Many are elderly and disabled”.

They too have been repeatedly asked to evacuate and move south but the Christians are unwilling to leave due to the lack of security, for fear of being targeted while moving. For Sister Nabila who works with the Sisters of the Rosary of Jerusalem in providing assistance, evacuation is not possible: «We have elderly people with health problems and people with multiple disabilities. Where do we go?”.

In Gaza there are around a thousand Catholics with an Orthodox majority, Palestinian Christians represent around 1% of the population but through schools, hospitals and social assistance they served almost 40% of Palestinians. Which is why coexistence between the Christian and Muslim communities in the Strip has always been peaceful and without problems. Christians are indispensable for Gaza but now they risk becoming “additional hostages”.