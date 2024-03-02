Hassan Al-Warfalli (Cairo)

Egyptian sources confirmed yesterday that ceasefire talks in Gaza are scheduled to resume in Cairo today, while US President Joe Biden confirmed that he hopes to reach a ceasefire agreement by the month of Ramadan, which begins on the tenth of this March.

International pressure demanding a ceasefire has increased, in light of the killing of more than 30,000 Palestinians in the Israeli attack on Gaza, according to the Palestinian health authorities, and the United Nations warning that a quarter of the population is one step away from famine.

Egyptian sources reported that the delegations of Israel and the Palestinian factions are expected to arrive in Cairo today.

She explained that the killing of more than 100 Palestinians by Israeli fire on Thursday while they were seeking aid did not slow down the progress of the talks, but it prompted the negotiators to speed up in order to maintain the progress achieved in the negotiations.

She added that the parties agreed on the duration of the truce in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees, pointing out that completing the deal still requires agreeing on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from northern Gaza and the return of its residents.

But the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Israel will not send any delegation to the Cairo talks unless it obtains a complete list of the names of the hostages being held in Gaza who are still alive.

The newspaper stated that the most important issue being worked on is the number of hostages that will be released from Gaza, and thus the number of Palestinians that Israel will release in return.

The newspaper quoted the official as saying: “No delegation will leave for Cairo until clear answers are provided.”

A Palestinian official familiar with the mediation efforts has not yet confirmed news of the resumption of talks in Cairo. The official said: “With regard to ending the war and withdrawing Israeli forces from Gaza, there is still a gap between the positions of the two parties.”

Speaking to reporters about the ceasefire upon leaving the White House yesterday, Biden said: “We have not reached it yet.”

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki expressed his hopes for reaching a ceasefire before the month of Ramadan. Al-Maliki said, during a visit to Turkey: “We hope that we will be able to reach a ceasefire before the month of Ramadan, and we hope that we will be able to achieve it today, and as you know we hoped to achieve it yesterday, but we failed to do so.”

Al-Maliki called on the international community to make more efforts to reach a ceasefire.

When asked about the role of the Palestinian Authority in governing Gaza after the war, Al-Maliki said: “The moment the shooting stops, the Palestinian Authority will return with its members to provide its basic services to our people… This is a responsibility that falls on us as a Palestinian authority, and we have been doing it and will continue to do it.” “Without any objection or doubt from any party.”