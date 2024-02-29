Home page politics

Press Split

Joe Biden is optimistic about a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

At the beginning of the week, US President Biden raised hopes of an imminent ceasefire in the Gaza war. He became very specific about a possible point in time. Now he's rowing back.

Washington – US President Joe Biden does not expect an agreement on a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza war by Monday. “Probably not until Monday, but I’m confident,” Biden said in Washington when asked by a reporter about such a deal.

Shortly before his departure to the US southern border, Biden remained optimistic. The 81-year-old had raised hopes at the beginning of the week and said: “I hope that we will have a ceasefire by next Monday.”

Biden also briefly commented on reports of an incident involving an aid convoy in the Gaza Strip that left dozens dead. When asked about the impact of the incident on a possible ceasefire, he made it clear that it would make negotiations more difficult. However, he was not aware of any specific details about the incident.

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan begins around March 10th. It is uncertain whether international mediators will be able to negotiate an agreement on a new hostage exchange by then. Cautiously optimistic signals have recently come from the USA and Qatar, which together with Egypt facilitate indirect negotiations between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. dpa