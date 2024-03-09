Gaza, ceasefire is a mirage. Erdogan: Netanyahu is like Hitler

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu like the bloodiest dictators in history and Turkey which remains “firmly” at the side of the Palestinian organization Hamas. It is the latest attack by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against Israel, vitriolic words uttered this morning to reiterate that Turkey remains at the side of the Palestinians and demand that the Israeli government pay before the law for the crimes committed.

“Netanyahu and his government with the crimes committed in Gaza have written their name alongside Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini, they are the Nazis of today,” Erdogan said before reiterating his support for Hamas. “No one can force us to qualify Hamas as a terrorist organisation, Turkey speaks openly with the leaders of Hamas and supports them”, he added. Words that come when the negotiation for a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan lies on a dead end. Israel does not want to give in to Hamas's proposal, which calls for the release of members of the Palestinian resistance from prisons in the Jewish state. Among these Marwan Barghouti, one of the leaders of the first and second Intifada, indicated by many as one of the possible leaders for the future of Palestine. In the background the drama of the Israeli hostages, Hamas prisoners in Gaza since 7 October.

US and EU announce the opening of a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid

A harsh price has also been paid for this war by the approximately 2 and a half million civilians trapped in the Strip. After five people died yesterday, under the aid boxes dropped with malfunctioning parachutes, new ways are being sought to alleviate the suffering of the population. The US and the EU have announced the opening of a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid. A sea route whose safety will be tested by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, which will attempt to deliver 200 tons of food. Despite the announcement made by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the project leaders from Spain specified that they had not received any financial support from Brussels.

“This ship is the result of immense, non-stop work. If the EU wants to do its part, the doors are open, but until now the efforts have been exclusively ours”, Open Arms said in a statement. The ship is ready to sail from Cyprus towards Gaza. The Mediterranean island itself had been at the center of a controversy with Turkey, after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Cyprus of acting as a clearinghouse for sending American and British weapons to Israel. This time, however, the load includes supplies from the NGO and World Central Kitchen, founded by the famous Spanish chef Jose Andres. Food collected in recent months and ready since December, which however has now had the green light not only from the Palestinians, but also from the Cypriot administration and Israel.

USA: goal of two million meals a day

A part of the beach has been prepared for docking, but no details have been provided for safety reasons. However, it was specified that World Central Kitchen staff will be responsible for delivering flour, cans of tuna and meat to the population. A humanitarian corridor that should serve as a trailblazer for a floating dock that the United States wants to create off the coast of Gaza. The project aims, with a thousand army and navy auxiliaries, to deliver 2 million meals a day, but its implementation could take another two months, as explained by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder. Ryder also specified that the American military “will not set foot in Gaza.”

Initiatives that aim to bring relief to the population trapped in the rubble of a destroyed area. According to what was declared by Egyptian President Abdel Fettah Al Sisi, 90 thousand million dollars will be needed to rebuild Gaza. Al Sisi reiterated that Egypt “will not spare itself” in the search for an agreement for a ceasefire and to allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians in the Strip.