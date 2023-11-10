Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

The border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt completely closed the passage of foreigners again mid-morning this Friday (10), at a time when Brazilians were waiting to leave the territory.

The group of 34 people, including citizens with dual nationality and direct relatives, were included in the list of foreigners authorized by the Israeli government late Thursday night (9) to leave the territory, and were transported to the city of Rafah, on the border, in the early hours of the day.

The group’s crossing to Egypt was scheduled to take place this Friday (10), which is expected to be delayed with this new closure. There is still no forecast as to whether the wait for the exit from Gaza will continue until the weekend.

Preliminary information indicates that only two ambulances with injured people crossed the border this Friday (10), among at least a dozen that were scheduled to cross the checkpoint that day. The Egyptian government did not provide the reason for the new closure.

Minister Mauro Vieira, of Foreign Affairs, stated that the names of both this seventh list of foreigners and the sixth, released on Wednesday (8), did not cross the border.

“There is an understanding between the parties [Israel e Egito] that first ambulances with injured people pass by, and only after that do nationals from other countries pass by. And then that’s what happened today [sexta, 10]yesterday [quinta, 9] and until Wednesday [8] in which there was no passage from Gaza to Egypt due precisely to the impossibility of the ambulances to finish passing”, stated the Brazilian chancellor late in the morning.

In addition to the 34 Brazilians and direct relatives, the group authorized to leave this Friday (10) is made up of 600 names, with citizens also from the United States, Canada, Denmark, Romania, Russia, Germany, China, New Zealand, Albania, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Poland and Indonesia.

The group arrived at the border at around 7am (local time) and waited throughout the day to cross from Gaza to Egypt and then repatriate to Brazil.

Last Wednesday (8), the Egyptian government stated that the closure of the border was necessary after reports emerged that Hamas militants could be leaving Gaza in ambulances with patients being taken to Egypt for treatment in a field hospital.

Mauro Vieira stated that there is no way to set an exact date for the departure of the group of Brazilians and close relatives from Gaza, due to the circumstances highlighted by the Egyptian government.

The minister informed that it is possible that the group’s members will return to their shelters after the border is completely closed to be taken again to the checkpoint when authorized. Some of them were in the city of Rafah itself, while others were in Khan Younis, just over 10 kilometers away.

He also said that he is not sure whether the rescue will be through Al Arish airport, 54 kilometers from the border, or Cairo, more than 300 kilometers away. What has been confirmed is that a group of diplomats will receive them in Egypt to carry out repatriation procedures on the plane that is stopped at Cairo airport awaiting authorization.

An official Air Force doctor will accompany them throughout the journey back to Brazil. The first information indicates that the aircraft will make stops in Rome, Las Palmas and Recife until arriving in Brasília.

It was expected that the flight would arrive in Brazil on Sunday (12), but now it depends on when the Egyptian government will reopen the border.

The Brazilian government also informed that it will carry out a reception operation, with documentation, shelter and food, in addition to possible inclusion in assistance programs such as Bolsa Família. A task force will be mobilized at the airport to carry out bureaucratic procedures, in addition to the presence of doctors, psychologists and an immunization center to provide immediate assistance.