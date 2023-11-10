The Brazilian government reported that Egypt closed the border with Gaza again this Friday (10.Nov.2023).

Earlier, the Brazilian embassy in Palestine released the 7th list of those authorized to cross the border, including the group of 34 Brazilians who were being monitored by the government. 24 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians who are in the process or will begin immigration may leave.

In total, 588 people are authorized to leave the Gaza Strip under the new list. In addition to the 34 members of the Brazilian group, the list includes citizens from the United States (14), Canada (265), Romania (101), Indonesia (6), Poland (26), Russia (82), India (7), Albania (14), China (10), Denmark (5), Germany (8), Netherlands (2), New Zealand (12) and Malaysia (2).

There is no information on when the group will cross the border. A Brazilian government plane is in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, waiting to bring the group to Brazil.

Palestinian naturalized Brazilian, Hasan Rabee published, at 2:52 am Brasília, a photo on his profile on Instagram. He is at the crossing between Rafah (Gaza) and Egypt and wrote: “At the border waiting for the opening”.

Six lists of people allowed to cross the border had already been published: