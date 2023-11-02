Israel-Gaza war, the plan tilts more and more every day: we must avoid history repeating itself. Comment

In the title of my editorial yesterday, they approach “holocaust” And “Gaza“. My title was different. I wouldn’t have gone that far, I would have limited myself to “genocide”. Why evoke one of the most shameful pages in history? What does that have to do with it Holocaust with Gaza? Isn’t it obscene to compare the Jewish problem with the Palestinian problem? It’s obscene, I apologize and I repeat: “It wasn’t me.”

But the plane tilts more every day and it is necessary to use every argument, even obscene ones, to try to prevent history from repeating itself. 2.2 million Palestinians bombed by the Israeli army. To defeat Hamas terrorists. Civilians torn apart by bombs, the entire population deprived of essential services. “No electricity, no food, no petrol, no water. Everything closed. We fight against human animals and act accordingly,” said the Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announcing the total siege of Gaza. The children who suffer from hunger, terrified by the bombs, by the sight of the corpses of their loved ones under the rubble, what will they think of us? We who watch all this on television and don’t shed a tear, we who justify a crime because of our fear of terrorism?

Among those children, someone – forever marked – will become a terrorist. He will hate us and will be willing to do anything – even give up his own life – to make us pay for our complicit indifference. And so terrorism will increase and we will be less safe and the mainstream media will convince us that those children who have become terrorists are not like us, but “human animals”. “We fight against human animals” (Yoav Gallant, Israeli Defense Minister). Year after year, generation after generation, i Palestinians were the victims of historythe shame to be locked up and hidden in a ghetto so as not to ruin the purity of a modern state that has the ambition of teaching history to the world (Israel – which with the parliamentary decision of 18 July 2018 – decided to define itself as «Israel State -Nation of the Jews”).

The plane has been tilting for 75 years, since May 14, 1948, the date on which David Ben Gurion officially proclaimed the birth of the State of Israel. Today Israel (but it would be better to call the main person responsible by his name, Benjamin Netanyahu), decided to raze Gaza to the ground, to begin the ethnic cleansing of the Jewish Nation-State. Because he Jews survived Adolf Hitler’s Final Solution, exactly how the Palestinians will survive. This is the problem of final solutions: that they are not final. History has taught us nothing. Blood calls blood. Where there is no justice, nothing remains but revenge. The revenge of those children who – perhaps deported to Sinai – will survive and hate us.

There are only two possibilities: either we kill them all, every last one, or they will take revenge.

While we, sitting comfortably at the table, watch them die on TV (under the bombs or of hunger, of thirst, deprived of everything, even of the hospitals that are bombed), they – the poor, the last, those who were born and raised in a field refugees treated like human animals – become the terrorists of tomorrow, the soldiers of the army of the South of the world that sooner or later will come to claim its place in the sun. If we do not want the plan to tip towards the final solution, which is the near-future extermination of a few billion poor people carried out by the Malthusian West, let’s start behaving like human beings.

